ICU Medical Completes Acquisition of Smiths Medical to Create Leading Infusion Therapy Company

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Jan 2022
ICU Medical Inc. (San Clemente, CA, USA) has completed its acquisition of Smiths Medical (Minneapolis, MN, USA) from Smiths Group plc that includes syringe and ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products. When combined with ICU Medical's existing businesses, the combined companies create a leading infusion therapy company.

The acquisition leverages significant investment into integration and infrastructure developed to support the Hospira Infusion Systems acquisition in 2017. It will allow ICU Medical to build on a corporate culture that creates value through accountability, acting with transparency, making quick and informed decisions, and staying focused on meeting customer needs.

"We are pleased that Smiths Medical is now part of ICU Medical, and we welcome our new Smiths colleagues to the ICU team. We look forward to working together to continue providing quality, innovation, and value to our clinical customers worldwide," said Vivek Jain, chairman, and chief executive officer at ICU Medical. "The addition of Smiths Medical fits well with ICU Medical's existing business and creates a scaled US-based global competitor that increases the stability of the medical supply chain and can grow as clinical care models evolve."

ICU Medical Inc. 
Smiths Medical 


