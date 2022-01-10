ICU Medical Completes Acquisition of Smiths Medical to Create Leading Infusion Therapy Company

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical CareSurgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth IT Events
- Subcutaneous Defibrillators Effective for Typical Arrhythmia
- First of Its Kind Fluid and Blood Volume Monitor Uses Algorithm to Determine Patient Fluid Status
- Normothermic Perfusion System Preserves Donated Livers
- Neuromuscular Stimulator Increases Microcirculatory Blood Flow
- ILR ECG Analyzer Detects Meaningful Cardiac Events
- Newly Approved Device Safely Treats Challenging Brain Aneurysms
- Next Gen Laparoscopic Stapler Provides Simple, Rapid Closure for Common Enterotomy
- Mini-Robot System Augments Laparoscopic Procedures
- Mechanotransduction Device Treats Small Bowel Syndrome
- Single-Use Devices Retrieve Foreign Body from the GI Tract
- Cooling Cap Helps Chemotherapy Patients Preserve Their Hair
- AI Model Helps Clinicians Detect Severe Coronary Artery Disease in Stress Echocardiograms
- Patient Feedback App Supports Pain Management Process
- Inversion Therapy Relieves Symptomatic Sciatica Pain
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Risk of Death in Patients with Suspected or Known Heart Disease
- Global Hybrid Operating Room (OR) Market to Surpass USD 2.3 Billion in 2028
- Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom to Create USD 15 Billion Global Medtech Leader
- IHF to Launch Geneva Centre of Healthcare Leadership for Sustainability
- 44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) Ends on Upbeat Note as Hospital Leaders Look to Build Resilience
- Deborah Bowen (USA) Takes Up Position of IHF President for 2021-2023
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
Advertise with Us
- Air Filter with `Catch and Kill` Technology Eliminates Airborne Viruses, Including COVID-19 Variants
- Bispecific Antibody Neutralizes Both Omicron and Delta Variants of SARS-CoV-2 in Studies with Live Virus
- Unique Antibody-Like Proteins Derived from Immune Systems of Sharks Can Prevent COVID-19 Virus and Its Variants
- International Team of Scientists Create Plan for Accelerated Pipeline for Developing COVID-19 Drug Cocktails
- Discovery of Omicron Neutralizing Antibodies Could Lead to Effective Treatments for COVID-19 Variants