We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
02 Apr 2022 - 07 Apr 2022
AAN 2022 – Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology
02 Apr 2022 - 04 Apr 2022
ACC.22 – American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session & Expo
06 Apr 2022 - 10 Apr 2022
CRITICARE 2022 - 28th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM)

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Fueled by Rising Osteoarthritis, Brain Tumors and ENT Cases

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Mar 2022
Print article
Image: Global surgical navigation systems market to surpass USD 1.6 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Global surgical navigation systems market to surpass USD 1.6 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

The global surgical navigation systems market is projected to register CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period 2019 to 2027 to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027, driven by the rising incidence of target conditions such as osteoarthritis, brain tumors, and ENT problems, as well as an ageing population. The world's growing senior population is driving up the demand for orthopedic replacements, particularly hip, shoulder, and knee replacement operations. The increased acceptance of minimally invasive surgical treatments, an increase in the number of agreements, partnerships, and collaborations amongst market players, rising incidence of orthopedic and neurological illnesses, and high prevalence of ENT disorders are all likely to drive market growth. In addition, government support for R&D in surgical navigation systems is driving the market growth. However, high costs and product recalls are expected to hamper the growth of the global surgical navigation systems market.

These are the latest findings of Transparency Market Research (Albany, NY, USA), a market intelligence provider.

In addition to technological advancements, the global surgical navigation systems market is likely to be fueled by the need for minimally invasive operations. Less incision wounds are used in minimally invasive procedures, which results in faster healing period, a shorter hospital stay, and improved patient comfort. Furthermore, because of shorter hospital stays, these operations are cost-effective. When compared to traditional open operations, minimally invasive surgeries result in reduced blood loss. The market is expected to be driven further by technological breakthroughs in these processes and the launch of new products.

Based on technology, the optical segment is expected to register exponential growth during the forecast period. Optical surgical navigation systems outperform electromagnetic (EM) surgical navigation systems. They are the accepted standard for neurosurgery and have the ability to monitor a large number of instruments at the same time. These devices are used in medical procedures that need a high level of accuracy and require several access points, such as surgeries on the lateral skull base. However, EM surgical navigation devices held the largest market share in 2019, owing to their simplicity of use, superior line of sight, and lower cost than optical navigation. Because these systems were launched before optical as well as hybrid SNSs, they have a higher penetration level. In the coming years, EM surgical navigation systems are expected to maintain their dominance in the market.

Geographically, North America held the highest revenue share in the global surgical navigation systems market in 2019, driven by the increased prevalence of orthopedic, ENT, and neurological illnesses in the region. As the number of patients grows, so will the demand for surgical navigation systems, resulting in a rise in the regional demand for surgical navigation systems. Another key growth driver of the North American surgical navigation systems market is the increasing preference for ambulatory surgical centers in the region, which, along with growing treatment volumes, exerts strain on hospital operation volumes. In a cost-cutting scenario, a quality-driven healthcare paradigm, combined with the rising preference for ambulatory procedures, is driving the increasing demand for surgical navigation systems in North America. Additionally, other factors such as an ageing population and an excellent framework for reimbursement, which contribute to total revenue, are keys to the overall growth of the North American surgical navigation systems market.

Related Links:
Transparency Market Research 


Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
State-of-the-Art Syringe Infusion System Answers Worldwide Need for Portable, No...
Philips Capsule Surveillance Solution Identifies Deteriorating Patient Condition...
State-of-the-Art Infusion System Solves Critical Challenges in Infusion Delivery...
Image: New rapid diagnostic test to detect signs of a stroke or other brain injury (Photo courtesy of TETDiagnostics)

Enzyme-Based Point-of-Care Test Could Rapidly Identify Stroke Patients upon Arrival at Hospital

Patients with stroke symptoms typically undergo a neurological exam followed by a CT scan to rule out a brain hemorrhage. If an ischemic stroke is diagnosed within four-and-a-half hours of experiencing... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
High-Speed 3D Microscope Sees Real-Time Cellular Detail in Living Tissues to Guide...
Surgical Rehearsal Technology Uses 3D Kidney Models to Replicate Human Tissue
Single Implant Device Provides `One-and-Done` Solution for Peripheral Vascular O...
Image: The low cost and adaptable GlobalSurgBox (Photo courtesy of University of Colorado)

Surgical Training Tool Improves Ability to Practice Essential Surgical Skills

A tool designed to help surgical trainees practice skills such as knot tying, suturing, vascular and bowel anastomoses, and other techniques has helped eliminate barriers to simulation resources.... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
AI-Enabled Tool Predicts Heart Attacks by Measuring Coronary Plaque Buildup in CTA...
AI Renal Care Solution Identifies High- or Low-Risk Patients and Recommends Actions...
Image: Sexual Health Click Test (Photo courtesy of Visby Medical)

POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can cause serious complications, and they require communication with patient partners who may or may not be symptomatic who also need to be treated.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE