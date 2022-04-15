We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Global Surgical Tables Market to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2022

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Apr 2022
Print article
Image: Global surgical tables market is projected to record CAGR of 3.9% over 2017-2022 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Global surgical tables market is projected to record CAGR of 3.9% over 2017-2022 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

The global surgical tables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from over USD 0.80 billion in 2017 to more than USD 1 billion by 2022, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure, rising accident cases, growing geriatric population, and increasing number of surgeries across the world. The market is also likely to be boosted by the rising incidence of chronic illnesses as well as various other health-related issues that necessitate surgeries and upgrades by healthcare centers and hospitals to the latest and advanced equipment in order to offer effective patient care.

These are the latest findings of Transparency Market Research (Albany, NY, USA), a market intelligence provider.

The global surgical tables market is dominated by well-established international players while local players have an insignificant impact on the market. By developing advanced and premium quality electro-hydraulic operating tables, electric surgical tables, and operating tables, as well as by offering end-to-end services, the international players have strengthened their foothold in the global surgical tables market. Local players are finding it extremely difficult to meet the standard of technology, features, and quality in the surgical tables being offered by the international players.

Geographically, North America is expected to drive the growth of the global surgical tables market and is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.1% from USD 0.25 billion in 2017 to USD 0.3 billion by 2022. Europe held a share of around 27.8% of the global surgical tables market in 2017 and is anticipated to be a major market for surgical tables in the coming years, owing to strong government backing for the development of the healthcare industry and a high number of medical device manufacturers in the region.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be a major growth driver of the global surgical tables market over the coming years. Within Asia Pacific, Japan held a share of around 9.6% of the global surgical tables market in 2017 and is expected to be a steady contributor to global market revenue. The market for surgical tables in Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is estimated to register a CAGR of around 4.1% over 2017-2022 to reach USD 0.22 billion by 2022.

MOBILE | FULL SITE