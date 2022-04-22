We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
23 Apr 2022 - 27 Apr 2022
AAEM22 – 28th Annual Scientific Assembly of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine
24 Apr 2022 - 27 Apr 2022
ECIO 2022 – European Conference on Interventional Oncology
24 Apr 2022 - 26 Apr 2022
ECTES 2022 – 21st Congress of the European Society for Trauma & Emergency Surgery (ESTES)

Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Apr 2022
Print article
Image: Rising number of surgeries is driving the electrosurgery market (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Rising number of surgeries is driving the electrosurgery market (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Electrosurgery makes use of high frequency electrical energy for carrying out high precision surgeries, while ensure low levels of tissue damage and less oxygen sacrifice. Electrosurgical procedures are widely used in medical disciplines such as gynecology, urology, pneumology, neurology, abdominal surgery, general surgery, and gastroenterology among others. The faster recovery time, low risk to patients, easy usage, and reduced risk of infection are some of the advantages driving the use of electrosurgery procedures as compared to traditional surgical techniques. The global electrosurgery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from an estimated USD 5 billion in 2022 to almost USD 6 billion by 2026, driven by the rapidly rising number of surgeries being performed globally, an aging population, and increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases.

These are the latest findings of Global Industry Analysts Inc. (San Jose, CA, USA), a market research company.

The growing geriatric population worldwide, with higher susceptibility to diseases such as cardiac arrest, cancer, intestinal and gastrointestinal diseases owing to their weakening immune system, is emerging as the key driver of the demand for electrosurgery procedures and devices. The incidence of chronic diseases continues to increase, necessitating surgical intervention is paving the way for electrosurgical devices to be used. The increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries being performed is enhancing the significance of the electrosurgery technique in critical surgical methods such as cutting, coagulation, devitalization and thermofusion.

Increasing number of cosmetic and plastic surgeries being carried out and the rapid pace of technology advancements in electrosurgical tools are also favoring the growth of the electrosurgery market. Advancements in the electrosurgical technology space are primarily focused on achieving anatomic dissection with improved precision, better hemostasis, and minimum thermal damage to the surrounding tissue. Other areas include improved cutting precision, minimizing the occurrence of tissue adhesion to the electrode device, and temperature regulation electrode-tissue contact area. The recent years have witnessed the rollout of devices with high radiofrequency, embedded digital algorithms to control the impact of delivered energy, and hybrid technologies that combine the benefits of both bipolar and ultrasonic technology.

In North America, the expanding geriatric population and rapidly rising demand for cosmetic surgeries is fueling growth of the region’s electrosurgery market. The established and advanced nature of its healthcare industry and favorable government policies are spurring the growth of the North American electrosurgery market. The US represents the largest regional market for electrosurgery and is projected to reach USD 2 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2022.

The electrosurgery market in Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at fast pace, mainly due to rising demand for plastic and cosmetic surgeries in the region. Growing awareness about minimally invasive surgeries is also fueling the demand for electrosurgery instruments in the region. The growing demand for elective cosmetic surgeries, increasing access to elective surgeries, improving healthcare infrastructure facilities, and better insurance coverage are also driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific electrosurgery market. China is expected to spearhead the growth of the global electrosurgery market and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

Related Links:
Global Industry Analysts Inc. 


Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Electrodiagnostic Monitoring of Brain Waves Predicts Impending Ischemic Stroke
Nihon Kohden America Launches New Series of Bedside Monitoring Systems
Image-Based ECG Algorithm Uses AI to Diagnose Key Cardiac Disorders
Image: Hemodynamic monitoring may help predict outcomes for critical patients (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Hemodynamic Monitoring Can Predict Mortality in Critically Ill Patients, Finds Baxter Study

An observational study has found that monitoring stroke volume and cardiac output trends for patients with critical conditions may provide insight into cardiac function and help predict patient outcomes,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Woven EndoBridge (WEB) Device Found Effective in Treating Sidewall Brain Aneurysm...
World’s First Miniaturized Robotic-Assisted Surgery Platform to Make OR Robot-Ready...
World's First Hyper-Portable Surgical Imaging System Leads to Quicker Diagnoses and...
Image: STAR robot performs laparoscopic anastomosis (Photo courtesy of Johns Hopkins University)

Robot Performs Soft Tissue Surgery with Minimal Human Help

The concept of robot-assisted surgery is not new, and several systems have already been developed and are being used to treat human patients. Existing autonomous robotic systems have largely been used... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
Image: ASSURE WCD system was one of the winners of the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (Photo courtesy of Kestra Medical)

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death. SCA is an abrupt cessation of the normal heartbeat that is triggered by an electrical malfunction in the heart, typically caused by ventricular arrhythmias.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE