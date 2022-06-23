We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jun 2022
Image: Global hospital microbiology testing market driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Global hospital microbiology testing market driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Manufacturers and players in the global hospital microbiology testing market offer various types of tests, including fungal, viral, and bacterial, as well as instruments and consumables to their end users, i.e. hospitals and clinics. Some of the leading procedures adopted in the global hospital microbiology testing market include microscopy, molecular diagnostics, microbial culture, and biochemical tests. Among the various segments, the respiratory diseases segment leads the global hospital microbiology testing market in terms of demand, owing to the increasing prevalence of asthma as well as the reduction in air quality, causing various respiratory illnesses among the general population globally. Rising medical expenditure as well as the presence of well-established modern healthcare infrastructure in various developed as well as developing regions is fueling the growth of the global hospital microbiology testing market.

These are the latest findings of Transparency Market Research (Albany, NY, USA), a global market intelligence company.

Increasing availability as well as efficacy of various anti-viral treatment therapeutics, aimed at the treatment of disorders such as gingivitis, COPD or chronic pulmonary obstructive disease, and periodontitis, among others, is driving the growth of the global hospital microbiology testing market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of various sexually transmitted infections is also generating high demand in the global hospital microbiology testing market. As a result, an increase in awareness related to sex and sexuality in various emerging countries is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, growing investments aimed at furthering microbiology testing solutions and relevant equipment is expected to support the development of the global hospital microbiology testing market over the coming years.

Geographically, North America holds the largest share of the global hospital microbiology testing market, mainly due to the increasing prevalence of various chronic as well as acute diseases, presence of well-established and technology-enabled healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for technologically-advanced and accurate diagnostic testing capabilities in the region. Europe holds the second-largest share of the global hospital microbiology testing market, although the emerging nations in Asia Pacific are expected to provide lucrative growth and expansion opportunities for market growth over the coming years. The growing importance of medical tourism, new and favorable reimbursement policies and tax benefits are propelling the growth of the hospital microbiology testing market in the Asia Pacific region.

