We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Sep 2022 - 19 Sep 2022
Medicall Expo 2022 – 30th Edition
18 Sep 2022 - 22 Sep 2022
MICCAI 2022 – 25th International Conference on Medical Image Computing and Computer Assisted Intervention.
19 Sep 2022 - 23 Sep 2022
EASD 2022 – 58th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes

International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Sep 2022
Print article
Image: The IHF Awards 2022 finalists have been announced with entries in seven categories (Photo courtesy of IHF)
Image: The IHF Awards 2022 finalists have been announced with entries in seven categories (Photo courtesy of IHF)

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced the finalists of the IHF Awards 2022 after scoring entries in seven categories. This year, more than 400 entries were submitted from 35 countries/territories – a record since the Awards were established in 2015.

The projects and programs presented in each entry shine a light on innovative, impactful work in hospitals across the globe. In recognizing these achievements, the IHF Awards are an important aspect of the IHF’s commitment to international knowledge exchange. Motivated by a shared commitment to well-managed hospitals, the winners of IHF Awards exemplify good practices that improve the level, quality, and sustainability of healthcare service delivery. In 2022, a total of 64 finalists have been shortlisted across seven categories, from which the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be given, as well as honorable mentions to other exceptional entries in each category. The seven awards categories are:

  • Dr. Kwang Tae Kim Grand Hospital Award – recognizing hospitals that excelled in the five dimensions of healthcare delivery: health service quality, patient experience, clinical outcomes and health equity, cost efficiency, and workforce wellbeing.
  • Seddiqi Holding Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility – acknowledging excellence or outstanding achievements in advancing corporate social responsibility.
  • Ashikaga-Nikken Excellence Award for Green Hospitals – honoring hospitals and healthcare organizations promoting sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives.
  • Sultanate of Oman Excellence Award for Health Services During Crisis – recognizing exemplary achievements of hospitals and healthcare organizations in developing countries during a time of crisis.
  • *New in 2022* American Hospital Association Excellence Award for Healthcare Workers’ Wellbeing – recognizing excellence or outstanding achievements in ensuring the wellbeing and sustainability of healthcare workers.
  • American College of Healthcare Executives Excellence Award for Leadership and Management – honoring excellence or outstanding achievements in leadership and management in leading a hospital or healthcare organization.
  • Austco Excellence Award for Quality and Patient Safety – acknowledging excellence or outstanding achievements in promoting and enhancing quality and patient safety.

The meticulous judging process involved an extensive review by the Awards Committee, composed of 40 health leaders from around the world. The scoring for the six Excellence Awards is based on five criteria: originality and innovation; intended impact; adaptability and scalability; scientific rigor; and clarity. For the Grand Hospital Award, entries were scored based on overall success in achieving the five dimensions of healthcare delivery (health service quality, patient experience, clinical outcomes and health equity, cost efficiency, and workforce wellbeing), as well as ability to sustain their success, and clarity.

The 2022 winners will be presented at the Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on 10 November at the 45th World Hospital Congress in Dubai, UAE. During the ceremony, attended by hospital and healthcare leaders from around the globe, winners will be revealed in each of the seven Awards categories. Recipients of the Gold awards will present their projects and programs in a special parallel session on 11 November at the Congress.

“Year on year, the IHF Awards attract increasing numbers of entries from hospitals and healthcare organizations that value the opportunity to gain global recognition from peers for their excellent work. And year on year, I’m delighted to see not only the quantity but also the quality of entries continues to rise,” said Dr. Lawrence Lai, Chair of the IHF Awards Committee. “On behalf of all members of the Awards Committee, I wish to express our gratitude to all hospitals and healthcare organizations for submitting their entries and for giving us such a tough but rewarding task of judging and selecting winners from so many exceptional entries. I also wish to add my thanks to members of the Awards Committee for their dedication and hard work in carefully judging so many entries and selecting the winners.”

“My thanks go to all the hospitals and healthcare service providers for submitting their entries this year. There are so many impressive and inspirational projects. It’s a real privilege for me and the IHF team to champion them receiving the recognition they deserve. Going beyond recognition, the IHF Awards serve as a very effective platform for the winners to share their outstanding and innovative initiatives with healthcare services worldwide,” added Ronald Lavater, CEO of the IHF. “For example, this year’s new Awards category [American Hospital Association Excellence Award for Healthcare Workers’ Wellbeing] has given us an important collection of good practices that promote and support the health and wellbeing of those dedicated to delivering patient care. These are projects that can inspire others to implement similar activities in their own organizations. It’s integral to the mission of the IHF that the IHF Awards support this international exchange of ideas. I would like to express our gratitude to the sponsors of the IHF Awards for their staunch support of this program.”

Related Links:
IHF 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
AI Medical Simulation Platform Helps Surgeons Learn Procedures through Immersive...
Image: Artificial intelligence could help narrow heart attack gender gap (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks in Women

Previous research has shown that women in the UK who have a heart attack receive poorer care than men at every stage. Women were 50% more likely to receive a wrong initial diagnosis, highlighting the need... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Predicts Demand for Hospital Beds for Patients Coming Through Emergency Depar...
Miniature Biosensor Accurately Monitors Condition of Chronic Wounds
First-of-Its-Kind Defibrillator Achieves 98.7% Success Rate in Global Trial
Image: The Accuryn Monitor precisely captures continuous data (Photo courtesy of Potrero Medical)

AKI Monitoring System Transforms Traditional Catheter into Next-Gen Smart Device

Critically ill patients need consistent monitoring for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) but without the right tools clinicians don't know when the kidneys are in danger. Now, a monitoring system transforms the... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Surgical Visualization Platform Brings Together Multiple Observation Modes for F...
Caterpillar-Like Soft Magnetic Millirobot Could Perform Minimally Invasive Surgery...
Bioresorbable Implantable Device Could Treat Pain After Surgery
Image: HOLO Portal Surgical Guidance (Photo courtesy of Surgalign)

World’s First Surgical Guidance System Incorporates AI and AR

The world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven, augmented reality (AR) guidance system for spine surgery is set to transform patient outcomes. HOLO Portal, the world’s first surgical guidance system... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE