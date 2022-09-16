International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced the finalists of the IHF Awards 2022 after scoring entries in seven categories. This year, more than 400 entries were submitted from 35 countries/territories – a record since the Awards were established in 2015.

The projects and programs presented in each entry shine a light on innovative, impactful work in hospitals across the globe. In recognizing these achievements, the IHF Awards are an important aspect of the IHF’s commitment to international knowledge exchange. Motivated by a shared commitment to well-managed hospitals, the winners of IHF Awards exemplify good practices that improve the level, quality, and sustainability of healthcare service delivery. In 2022, a total of 64 finalists have been shortlisted across seven categories, from which the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be given, as well as honorable mentions to other exceptional entries in each category. The seven awards categories are:

Dr. Kwang Tae Kim Grand Hospital Award – recognizing hospitals that excelled in the five dimensions of healthcare delivery: health service quality, patient experience, clinical outcomes and health equity, cost efficiency, and workforce wellbeing.

– recognizing hospitals that excelled in the five dimensions of healthcare delivery: health service quality, patient experience, clinical outcomes and health equity, cost efficiency, and workforce wellbeing. Seddiqi Holding Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility – acknowledging excellence or outstanding achievements in advancing corporate social responsibility.

– acknowledging excellence or outstanding achievements in advancing corporate social responsibility. Ashikaga-Nikken Excellence Award for Green Hospitals – honoring hospitals and healthcare organizations promoting sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives.

– honoring hospitals and healthcare organizations promoting sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives. Sultanate of Oman Excellence Award for Health Services During Crisis – recognizing exemplary achievements of hospitals and healthcare organizations in developing countries during a time of crisis.

– recognizing exemplary achievements of hospitals and healthcare organizations in developing countries during a time of crisis. *New in 2022* American Hospital Association Excellence Award for Healthcare Workers’ Wellbeing – recognizing excellence or outstanding achievements in ensuring the wellbeing and sustainability of healthcare workers.

– recognizing excellence or outstanding achievements in ensuring the wellbeing and sustainability of healthcare workers. American College of Healthcare Executives Excellence Award for Leadership and Management – honoring excellence or outstanding achievements in leadership and management in leading a hospital or healthcare organization.

– honoring excellence or outstanding achievements in leadership and management in leading a hospital or healthcare organization. Austco Excellence Award for Quality and Patient Safety – acknowledging excellence or outstanding achievements in promoting and enhancing quality and patient safety.

The meticulous judging process involved an extensive review by the Awards Committee, composed of 40 health leaders from around the world. The scoring for the six Excellence Awards is based on five criteria: originality and innovation; intended impact; adaptability and scalability; scientific rigor; and clarity. For the Grand Hospital Award, entries were scored based on overall success in achieving the five dimensions of healthcare delivery (health service quality, patient experience, clinical outcomes and health equity, cost efficiency, and workforce wellbeing), as well as ability to sustain their success, and clarity.

The 2022 winners will be presented at the Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on 10 November at the 45th World Hospital Congress in Dubai, UAE. During the ceremony, attended by hospital and healthcare leaders from around the globe, winners will be revealed in each of the seven Awards categories. Recipients of the Gold awards will present their projects and programs in a special parallel session on 11 November at the Congress.

“Year on year, the IHF Awards attract increasing numbers of entries from hospitals and healthcare organizations that value the opportunity to gain global recognition from peers for their excellent work. And year on year, I’m delighted to see not only the quantity but also the quality of entries continues to rise,” said Dr. Lawrence Lai, Chair of the IHF Awards Committee. “On behalf of all members of the Awards Committee, I wish to express our gratitude to all hospitals and healthcare organizations for submitting their entries and for giving us such a tough but rewarding task of judging and selecting winners from so many exceptional entries. I also wish to add my thanks to members of the Awards Committee for their dedication and hard work in carefully judging so many entries and selecting the winners.”

“My thanks go to all the hospitals and healthcare service providers for submitting their entries this year. There are so many impressive and inspirational projects. It’s a real privilege for me and the IHF team to champion them receiving the recognition they deserve. Going beyond recognition, the IHF Awards serve as a very effective platform for the winners to share their outstanding and innovative initiatives with healthcare services worldwide,” added Ronald Lavater, CEO of the IHF. “For example, this year’s new Awards category [American Hospital Association Excellence Award for Healthcare Workers’ Wellbeing] has given us an important collection of good practices that promote and support the health and wellbeing of those dedicated to delivering patient care. These are projects that can inspire others to implement similar activities in their own organizations. It’s integral to the mission of the IHF that the IHF Awards support this international exchange of ideas. I would like to express our gratitude to the sponsors of the IHF Awards for their staunch support of this program.”

