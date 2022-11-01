We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
09 Nov 2022 - 11 Nov 2022
45th World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation (IHF)
10 Nov 2022 - 12 Nov 2022
CBMI 2022 – 27th Brazilian Congress of Intensive Care Medicine
14 Nov 2022 - 17 Nov 2022
Medica 2022

Global Endoscopic Imaging Systems Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of AI and Minimally Invasive Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Nov 2022
Print article
Image: The global endoscopic imaging systems market is expected to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: The global endoscopic imaging systems market is expected to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

The endoscopic imaging systems market is an established market and has witnessed significant advancements over the past few years. The global endoscopic imaging systems market was valued at USD 3.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period 2022-2030 to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2030. The market growth is likely to come on the back of the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, improving clinical quality of endoscopic procedures, and increasing technology integration in endoscopic imaging systems.

These are the latest findings of Research and Markets (Dublin, Ireland), a market research firm.

The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented event to affect the global healthcare system. Healthcare systems in various economies collapsed, and technology integration skyrocketed. Endoscopic procedures were impacted similarly during the initial phase of the pandemic. Several non-emergency procedures were delayed or canceled in order to minimize infection risk during the early months of 2020. Similar to other medical specialties, the adoption rate of endoscopic imaging systems was also negatively impacted. The limited demand for new devices, high costs of endoscopic imaging systems, and supply chain disruptions hampered production and sales of endoscopic imaging systems, particularly during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

However, during the forecast period 2022-2030, the adoption rate of endoscopic imaging systems is expected to normalize to the pre-COVID-19 levels. The allocation of funds for purchasing new devices and the pace of procurement decisions will be the key factors to impact the device adoption rates. The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures will propel advancements in endoscopy and improve its adoption among end users such as physicians. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopic procedures and the entry of local companies in the regional endoscopic imaging systems market will offer significant growth opportunities in the global endoscopic imaging systems market. Moreover, the increasing demand in developing regions will also provide an opportunity for market growth. Based on application, the diagnostic endoscopic imaging systems segment is expected to dominate the global endoscopic imaging systems market during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Related Links:
Research and Markets

Visit expo >
BMP Whole Blood Analyzer: GEM Premier ChemSTAT
Gold Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
C-Reactive Protein Test
PLUS CRP Turbilatex
New
Clinical Centrifuge
CAPPRondo

Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
Image: Better algorithms and machine learning can help smartwatches improve detection of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Smartwatch Detection of Atrial Fibrillation Has Great Potential, Finds Study

Extended cardiac monitoring in patients and the use of implantable cardiovascular electronic devices can increase detection of atrial fibrillation (AF), but the devices have limitations including short... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable EEG Patch Measures Brain Activity and Other Health Indicators for Early...
Wearable Vest System Could Help People with Heart Failure Stay Out of the Hospit...
Testing for Blood Fats Prior to Heart Surgery Could Reduce Postoperative Bleeding...
Image: Battery-free, light-powered pacemaker may improve quality of life for heart disease patients (Photo courtesy of University of Arizona)

New Wireless, Battery-Free Pacemaker Can Be Implanted With Less Invasive Procedure

Atrial fibrillation – a form of irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia – is estimated to affect approximately 60 million people across the world. Pacemakers are lifesaving devices that regulate the heartbeats... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Robot Places Flexible, Steerable Catheter in Live Brain
Flexible Surgical Needle for Use in Image-Guided Procedure Offers Enhanced Precision...
Researchers to Perform First-Ever Mixed-Reality Robotic Heart Surgery Inside MRI...
Image: The FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System (Photo courtesy of OptoMedic Technologies)

Breakthrough Fluorescence Endoscopic System Enhances Visualization of Tissue Perfusion in Real-Time

OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.’s (Guangdong, China) FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System enhances visualization of tissue perfusion in real-time and also enables users to switch... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE