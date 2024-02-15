We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




New Test Predicts How Heart Attack Patients Will Respond to Mechanical Pumps

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Feb 2024
Print article
Image: A new study has shed light on how the heart responds to ventricle assist devices (Photo courtesy of MIT)
Image: A new study has shed light on how the heart responds to ventricle assist devices (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Cardiogenic shock, a life-threatening condition often triggered by a severe heart attack, impairs the heart's ability to adequately pump blood. To assist patients who experience cardiogenic shock, mechanical pumps known as percutaneous ventricular assist devices (VADs) are frequently utilized. These devices are inserted through the arteries and positioned across the aortic valve to aid the left ventricle – the heart chamber that pumps blood to most of the body's organs – in circulating blood. Typically, the VAD is removed after a week or so, once the heart regains its pumping capability. However, in some cases, VADs can disrupt the synchronous functioning of the heart's left and right ventricles, a complication observed in up to 43% of VAD recipients.

Researchers at MIT (Cambridge, MA, USA) conducted a study to understand the causes of this imbalance and identify predictive factors. The study aimed to understand the underlying reasons for this failure and to create a method for predicting its occurrence in patients. They also developed a test to help doctors anticipate this dysfunction in patients, thus aiding them in making informed decisions about using VADs. If doctors could foresee the need for right heart support, they might opt to implant an additional VAD for the right ventricle. Using an animal heart failure model, the researchers implanted a VAD in the left ventricle and observed various heart function metrics as the VAD's pumping speed was adjusted. They discovered that the key determinant in the right ventricle's response to VAD implantation was the pulmonary vascular system's ability to adapt to the VAD-induced changes in blood flow and volume. This adaptability was dependent upon the system's capacity to regulate resistance (slowing of steady blood flow) and compliance (accommodation of large blood volume pulses).

Furthermore, the researchers showed that assessing pulmonary vascular compliance and adaptability could predict patient response to left ventricular assistance. In a patient dataset, these measurements were consistent with the state of the right heart, confirming the adaptability to the VAD, thus validating the animal study results. To conduct this test, doctors would implant the VAD, then incrementally increase its speed while assessing the pulmonary vascular system's compliance. The researchers have established a metric for evaluating this compliance using the VAD and a commonly used pulmonary artery catheter. Going forward, the team aims to broaden these findings with more animal studies and continue collaborating with device manufacturers, to conduct clinical trials to determine the practicality and value of this test for medical professionals.

“We created this way to dynamically test the system while simultaneously maintaining support of the heart,” said Kimberly Lamberti, an MIT graduate student. “Once the device is initiated, this quick test could be run, which would inform clinicians of whether the patient might need right heart support.”

“The beauty of this study is that it uses pathophysiologic insight and advanced computational analyses to provide clinicians with straightforward guidelines as to how to deal with the exploding use of these valuable mechanical devices,” added Elazer Edelman, an MIT professor. “We use these devices increasingly in our sickest patients and now have greater strategies as to how to optimize their utility.”

Related Links:
MIT

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Gold Member
NEW PRODUCT : SILICONE WASHING MACHINE TRAY COVER WITH VICOLAB SILICONE NET VICOLAB®
REGISTRED 682.9
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
DR Flat Panel Detector
1500L

Print article
Detecto

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Customizable Bio-Adhesive Patches for Different Organs Can Seal Internal Wounds
Blocking Artery Supplying Brain Covering After Subdural Hematoma Reduces Repeat ...
AI-Based System to Guide Stroke Treatment Decisions Reduces Chances of New Vascular...
Image: Programmable hydrogels could usher in a new era in wound care (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Programmable Hydrogels for Surgical Wound Care Could Also Enable Sustained Drug Release

Hydrogels are engineered materials known for their capacity to absorb and retain water. They are extensively utilized in various medical applications, including wound dressing. However, the challenge with... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE