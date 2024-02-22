We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Ultra-Thin, Light-Controlled Pacemaker Regulates Heartbeats

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Feb 2024
Print article
Image: The prototype pacemaker is made of a specially engineered membrane (Photo courtesy of University of Chicago)
Image: The prototype pacemaker is made of a specially engineered membrane (Photo courtesy of University of Chicago)

Millions of individuals depend on pacemakers, small yet vital devices that help maintain a regular heartbeat by regulating the heart's electrical impulses. To minimize complications, there is growing interest in making these devices smaller and less invasive. Now, researchers have developed a novel wireless device, which derives its power from light and can be implanted to control cardiovascular or neural functions in the body. Remarkably thin, lighter than a strand of human hair, the membranes can be inserted through minimally invasive surgery and do not have any moving components. The findings from this study have the potential to simplify heart surgeries and pave the way for innovative future devices.

At the University of Chicago (Chicago, IL, USA), researchers have spent years developing devices that employ technology similar to solar cells to stimulate bodily functions. Photovoltaics are particularly appealing for this purpose due to their lack of moving parts or wires, which could malfunction or become intrusive, an important consideration for sensitive areas like the heart. These devices are powered not by batteries, but by a tiny optic fiber implanted alongside them. To optimize these devices for biological use, the team had to modify the standard design of solar cells.

Their goal was to engineer a photovoltaic material that would only activate exactly where the light struck. They ultimately developed a design featuring two layers of P-type silicon, a material that generates electrical charge when exposed to light. The top layer is characterized by numerous small holes, creating nanoporosity that enhances electrical performance and focuses the electricity, preventing it from dispersing. This innovation resulted in a tiny, flexible membrane that can be inserted into the body alongside an optic fiber through a minimally invasive procedure. The optic fiber emits light in specific patterns, which the membrane detects and converts into electrical impulses.

This membrane's thickness is just one micrometer, making it about 100 times thinner than the thinnest human hair, and spans only a few centimeters square. It's incredibly lightweight, weighing less than one-fiftieth of a gram, a stark contrast to current pacemakers that weigh at least five grams. Designed for temporary use, this version of the device conveniently dissolves into a harmless compound called silicic acid over time, eliminating the need for another surgical removal. However, the researchers have noted that the longevity of these devices can be modified to meet various requirements, depending on the duration of heart stimulation needed. Initially tested on heart tissue, the team believes this method could also be beneficial for neuromodulation, potentially aiding in the treatment of movement disorders like Parkinson’s, chronic pain, and other conditions.

“This advancement is a game-changer in cardiac resynchronization therapy,” said Narutoshi Hibino, professor of surgery at the University of Chicago Medicine. “We're at the cusp of a new frontier where bioelectronics can seamlessly integrate with the body's natural functions.”

Related Links:
University of Chicago

Visit expo >
Gold Member
NEW PRODUCT : SILICONE WASHING MACHINE TRAY COVER WITH VICOLAB SILICONE NET VICOLAB®
REGISTRED 682.9
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Stent Graft System
E-tegra

Print article
Detecto

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Breakthrough Electrochemical Technology to Revolutionize Treatment of Internal W...
Programmable Hydrogels for Surgical Wound Care Could Also Enable Sustained Drug ...
Customizable Bio-Adhesive Patches for Different Organs Can Seal Internal Wounds
Image: Vascular flow modeling exemplar; intracranial aneurysm flow, treatment and thrombosis (Photo courtesy of University of Leeds)

Faster, More Accurate Blood Flow Simulation to Revolutionize Treatment of Vascular Diseases

The field of vascular flow modeling is vital for understanding and treating vascular diseases, but traditionally, these methods require extensive labor and computation. Now, researchers have made groundbreaking... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE