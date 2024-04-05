We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Hemosonics - A Stago Company

HemoSonics is a medical device company developing a point-of-care diagnostic platform to guide the management of crit... read more Featured Products:

POC Hemostasis Assay

Hemostasis Analyzer

Coagulation Test Cartridge

Quality Controls
More products

Download Mobile App




Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various adverse clinical outcomes, including the need for reoperations due to bleeding. Current treatment options for coagulopathic bleeding include a range of allogeneic blood components and pharmacological agents, but their effective application depends upon the availability of accurate and prompt diagnostic tests. These tests are essential for selecting the appropriate treatment needs, thereby curtailing unnecessary transfusions, minimizing waste of blood products, cutting healthcare costs, and ultimately enhancing patient care. Implementing patient blood management strategies plays a pivotal role in maintaining hemostasis, reducing bleeding, and lowering the transfusion requirement. Now, a cartridge-based device with unique ultrasound technology that can measure the viscoelastic properties of whole blood during coagulation provides comprehensive blood analysis, helping clinicians manage patients back into hemostasis.

The Quantra hemostasis analyzer from HemoSonics (Durham, NC, USA), part of the Stago Group, empowers healthcare professionals to make individualized, evidence-driven decisions on managing bleeding patients, ensuring that the administered treatments are suitable and in line with global initiatives to reduce inappropriate transfusions of blood products. The Quantra hemostasis system, comprising the Quantra hemostasis analyzer along with the QPlus and QStat cartridges, facilitates decision-making on bleeding management, thereby elevating patient care and enhancing the efficiency of blood product utilization. Designed for ease of maintenance and simple operation and interpretation, the Quantra System delivers rapid, in-depth whole-blood coagulation assessments either at the point of care or in lab settings, producing results in under 15 minutes.

Granted clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in critical care settings, including operating rooms, ICUs, and hospital labs, the Quantra system enables hospitals to standardize use institution-wide with higher operational efficiency. The QStat cartridge for use with the Quantra hemostasis analyzer was first approved by the FDA in 2022 for processing venous whole blood samples. HemoSonics has now been granted Special 510(k) clearance by the FDA for the expanded use of arterial blood samples with its Quantra QStat cartridge, allowing hospitals to further standardize and operationalize viscoelastic testing with an arterial and venous indication for both HemoSonics' QStat Cartridge and the QPlus cartridges.

"The FDA 510(k) clearance for arterial blood sample use with our QStat Cartridge will make it easier and more convenient for hospitals to use the Quantra System," said Bob Roda, President and CEO of HemoSonics. "The Quantra System now has the broadest range of FDA-cleared clinical indications of any cartridge-based viscoelastic testing system. It is cleared for use in cardiac, trauma, liver, and major orthopedic surgeries. We will continue to innovate in our mission to help patients and hospitals preserve blood, which is a precious resource."

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Self-Driving Mobile C-arm
CIARTIC Move

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
World's First AI-Powered Sepsis Alert System Detects Sepsis in One Minute
Smartphone Magnetometer Uses Magnetized Hydrogel to Measure Biomarkers for Disease...
New Technology to Revolutionize Valvular Heart Disease Care
Image: The Sepsis ImmunoScore is the first-ever AI sepsis diagnostic granted marketing authorization by the FDA (Photo courtesy of Prenosis)

AI Diagnostic Tool Guides Rapid Diagnosis and Prediction of Sepsis

Sepsis, a condition marked by an excessive immune response to infection, presents a formidable diagnostic challenge, with significant implications for global health and healthcare budgets.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Signaling Method Enables Precise Localization of Miniature Robots and Surgical...
Novel Catheter System Enables Safer, More Cost-Effective Transseptal Procedures
Magnetic Balloon Technology Optimizes Colonoscopy Procedural Outcomes
Image: The TriClip device to repair leaky tricuspid heart valve has received FDA approval (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

First-Of-Its-Kind Device Repairs Leaky Tricuspid Heart Valve

The tricuspid valve is one of four heart valves and plays a vital role in controlling blood flow from the heart's right atrium to the right ventricle. Tricuspid regurgitation (TR), or a leaky tricuspid... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE