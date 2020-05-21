MIGS Device Targets Conventional Humor Outflow Barriers

An updated microinvasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device allows surgeons to target all three points of aqueous humor outflow resistance.The Sight Sciences (Menlo Park, CA, USA) OMNI surgical system is a manually operated multi-modal functionality device that combines two separate angle procedures, transluminal viscoelastic fluid delivery during ophthalmic surgery, and ab interno trabeculotomy, which allows it to target all three points of aqueous humor outflow resistance - trabecular meshwork tissue, Schlemm's canal, and the distal collector channels, using a custom microcatheter with a single corneal incision.Features include an updated Luer lock fitting and pull pin to provide increased efficiency in the priming and preparation of viscoelastic fluid; an internal reservoir of viscoelastic fluid that deposits controlled amounts of fluid as the microcatheter is retracted; a beveled tip for easy access; an ergonomic handle with a flexi-grip surface, which fits comfortably and provides stability in the surgeon's hand; and enhanced rack and pinion gearing and an intuitive wheel design that enable seamless deployment and retraction of the microcatheter.“We designed the next generation of our OMNI Surgical System to provide improved ergonomics, intuitive use, and smooth microcatheter deployment and retraction, while continuing to deliver excellent outcomes as a standalone treatment, or in conjunction with cataract surgery,” said Shawn O'Neil, chief commercial officer of Sight Sciences. “We're excited to announce the availability of this improved system, which incorporates many changes based on feedback from our physician customers.”“The OMNI Surgical System has been revolutionary for my practice because of its effectiveness and ability to offer titratable therapy to a wide range of patients with glaucoma,” said refractive surgeon Blake Williamson, MD, MPH, MS, of Williamson Eye (Baton Rouge, LA, USA). “These changes will improve the functionality and intuitive use of the OMNI System, making it even more comfortable and efficient to perform both viscodilations and trabeculotomies.”Primary open-angle glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, and intraocular pressure reduction remains the only proven treatment strategy. Elevated intraocular pressure occurs as the result of impaired aqueous humor outflow and trabecular outflow resistance. MIGS typically targets and enhance specific outflow routes, using the surgical approach most suited to overcome the site of abnormal resistance.