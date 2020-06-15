Scoring Angioplasty Platform Dilates Calcified Vessels

A novel metal-alloy sheath platform converts angioplasty balloons into atherosclerotic plaque scoring and cutting systems.The Transit Scientific (Park City, UT, USA) XO Score percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) scoring sheath platform is intended for use in iliac, ilio-femoral, popliteal, infra-popliteal, and renal arterial vessels, as well as in synthetic and/or native arteriovenous hemodialysis fistulas. For use, clinicians first insert an off-the-shelf PTA balloon into the XO Score at the tableside, following which the system can be used over-the-wire to dilate calcified plaque and prepare vessels. The low-profile, flexible, metal-alloy exoskeleton comes with a balloon expandable scoring section.The XO Score has up to 22 scoring/cutting struts that lay flat while tracking, but rotate by 90° during balloon inflation to score and cut 0.25mm, 0.35mm, or 0.50mm (0.020") slits, deep enough to enable precise dilation across a range of lesion types. The struts rotate 90° back during deflation. The XO Score is available in 6.3Fr diameter and 65cm or 125cm working lengths, and can be used with a number of 4-8mm diameter and 20-40mm long PTA balloons. Future 3Fr, 4Fr, and 5Fr over-the-wire and rapid-exchange XO Score versions are under development for smaller vessel and coronary use.“XO Score transforms regular PTA balloons into scoring and cutting systems. It adds new technology and value to angioplasty. Rotating struts allow clinicians to vary scoring depth without increasing device profile,” said Greg Method, President of Transit Scientific. “Economically, XO Score offers a direct value proposition; One XO Score and an off-the-shelf PTA balloon will cost less than one specialty PTA scoring or cutting technology.”PTA is usually performed with expandable polymer balloon catheters in order to dilate atherosclerotic narrowed blood vessels. Calcified, fibrous, and/or resilient stenosis may require special scoring or cutting angioplasty balloons with integrated wires or blades on the balloon. While such features improve the dilating force, they result in large crossing profiles and limit deliverability, while at the same time increasing cost and inventory.