New Device Conserves Blood During Surgery

- Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
- Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC Use
- Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
- Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2027 Due to High Acceptance in Emerging Regions
- Advantech Launches Medical-Grade AVAS-400 Series 4K UHD Video Recorder
- Johnson & Johnson in Talks with EU for Sale of COVID-19 Vaccine Under Development
- Gilead to Test Antiviral Drug Remdesivir in COVID-19 Pediatric Patients
- NIH Launches Analytics Platform to Harness COVID-19 Patient Data and Accelerate Research
- Individuals with `Helper` T Cells Better Prepared to Fight Novel Coronavirus, Finds Study
- Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Could Provide Second Layer of Protection for Those with Less Robust Immune Responses