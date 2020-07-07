We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
11 Jul 2020 - 15 Jul 2020
Virtual Venue
ISTH 2020 Congress - The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH).
14 Jul 2020 - 14 Jul 2020
Virtual Venue
Zebra-med Webinar
15 Jul 2020 - 19 Jul 2020
Virtual Venue
ECR 2020 – European Congress of Radiology

Portable Device Measures Blood Coagulation Ability

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Jul 2020
Print article
Image: Laser speckle rheology can detect blood viscosity on-site (Photo courtesy of Nadkarni lab/ MGH)
Image: Laser speckle rheology can detect blood viscosity on-site (Photo courtesy of Nadkarni lab/ MGH)
A novel optical device allows rapid, comprehensive whole blood coagulation profiling in patients at elevated bleeding risk.

Developed at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH; Boston, USA) and the Wellman Center for Photomedicine (Boston, MA, USA), the iCoagLab is a laser-based rheology device that illuminates a drop of blood placed into a disposable cartridge. The recalcified and kaolin-activated blood samples are tested using time-varying intensity fluctuation of laser speckle patterns in order to quantify the clot viscoelastic modulus during coagulation. The results are generated within minutes at the patient's bedside.

Coagulation parameters derived from clot viscoelasticity include reaction time, clot progression time, clot progression rate, and maximum clot strength. In a study involving whole blood samples from 270 patients undergoing conventional coagulation testing and the iCoagLab device, a good correlation was found between the iCoagLab and conventional thromboelastography (TEG) derived parameters, while the diagnostic specificity of iCoagLab (77%) was significantly higher than TEG (69%). The study was published in the June 2020 issue of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

“Clinicians in the operating room or the ICU often walk a thin line to maintain the delicate balance between bleeding and coagulation,” said senior author Professor Seemantini Nadkarni, PhD, of the MGH Wellman Center for Photomedicine. “The iCoagLab innovation will likely advance clinical capability to rapidly identify patients with defective clotting at the point-of-care, assess risk of hemorrhage, and tailor treatments based on individual coagulation deficits to help prevent life-threatening bleeding in patients.”

“By rapidly and comprehensively permitting blood coagulation profiling the iCoagLab innovation is likely to advance the capability to identify patients with elevated risk for bleeding, with the ultimate goal of preventing life-threatening hemorrhage, “concluded lead author Markandey Tripathi, PhD, of the Wellman Center for Photomedicine. “Timely and accurate identification of impaired coagulation at the point-of-care can proactively identify bleeding risk and guide resuscitation, resulting in improved outcomes for patients.”

Blood viscosity is determined by plasma viscosity, hematocrit, and the mechanical properties of red blood cells (RBCs). As a result, blood behaves as a non-Newtonian fluid, and its viscosity varies with shear rate. Blood becomes less viscous at high shear rates, and increases when shear rate goes down and with RBC aggregability. The viscoelasticity of human blood is primarily due to the elastic energy that is stored in the deformation of RBCs.

Related Links:
Massachusetts General Hospital
Wellman Center for Photomedicine



Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
Image: The Arvia ARV-FS02 thermal camera and neural network processing system (Photo courtesy of Israk Solutions)

Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen

An integrated system comprised of a thermal imaging camera and contact tracing software helps fight the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogenic illnesses. The Israk Solutions (Selangor, Malaysia) ARVIA... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Immunity to COVID-19 Higher Than Serological Tests Suggest
Proning Position Helps COVID-19 Patients Breathe
Convalescent Plasma Improves COVID-19 Survival Rates
Image: The LUX-Dx implante cardiac monitor (Photo courtesy of Boston Scientific)

New ICM Aids Long-Term Arrhythmia Diagnostics

An innovative insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) can detect arrhythmias associated with conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AF), cryptogenic stroke, and syncope. The Boston Scientific (Marlborough,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Image: N2O is safe for analgesia control during labor (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe

A new study suggests that the use of nitrous oxide (N2O) as a pain relief option for women in labor is safe for both newborn child and mother. Researchers at the University of Colorado (CU; Aurora,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Non-Invasive Ventilation Device Helps Maintain Oral Care
Vagal Nerve Stimulation Helps Treat Chronic Pain
mHealth Spectroscopy Measures Hemoglobin Optically
Image: The SnaggleClaw multipurpose antimicrobial tool (Photo courtesy of JN White)

Touchless Tool Limits Exposure to Pathogens

An innovative multipurpose tool intended for situations that involve exposure to COVID-19 risk offer a safer alternative for operating touchscreens, keypads, and door handles. The JN White (Perry,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
Image: Data for active cases in severely affected countries with Equation (Photo courtesy of Frontiers)

Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide

A new study shows how a unique set of functions and probability distributions can predict forthcoming peaks in the spread of COVID-19. Developed by researchers at Santa Fe Institute (NM, USA), Ege... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020
Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Illustration

Omnia Health Live Unites Global Healthcare Community Through New Virtual Experience

Omnia Health Live, a virtual healthcare event, has brought the global healthcare community together on a scale never seen before through a new experience delivered entirely online. The virtual healthcare... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE