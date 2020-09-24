Smart Glasses Advance Surgical Telemedicine Cooperation

Innovative video glasses live stream patient surgeries for up to 16 hours for consultation, education, and training purposes.The Vuzix (Rochester, NY, USA) M400 Smart Glasses feature a ruggedized, waterproof mechanical design optimized for a wide range of applications where safety and durability are needed most, such as warehouse logistics, manufacturing, field service, and telemedicine. In addition to its role in surgery, the M400 can also be used in the intensive care unit (ICU) in order to enable doctor-to-doctor consultation, in the emergency room (ER) to connect medical staff with remote medical experts, and for clinical education and training.The M400 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform, with a heterogeneous computing architecture that includes an ARM-based multicore central processing unit (CPU), a vector processor, a graphics processing unit (GPU) and the Qualcomm artificial intelligence (AI) Engine. The Snapdragon XR1 also delivers an immersive user interface (UI) experience, with features such as native voice processing, motion tracking, head tracking, and more. The M400 also features an OLED display with 4K resolution, a 12.8-megapixel camera, and an Android operating system.“The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 has helped accelerate corporate decision making regarding the deployment of new technology such as Vuzix Smart Glasses to support business continuity especially around healthcare and remote support,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “We are pleased to broaden the availability of our M400 Smart Glasses to support our resellers and end customers. When you can’t send a person, you just send a pair of Vuzix Smart Glasses.”“The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses provided hands-free HD video streaming performance for up to 16 hours non-stop during surgeries from the operation. After the operation, this technology also provided an instant communication between intensive care units and the surgeon,” said Bor-Chih Cheng, MD, of Chi-Mei Medical Center (Taipei, Taiwan). “The device is very lightweight and all-day wearable and is a terrific tool to provide medical instructions, education, training and collaboration from the point-of-view of the surgeon during live patient surgeries or for medical staff to triage patients.”