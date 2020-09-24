We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
30 Sep 2020 - 03 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2020 – 37th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology.
02 Oct 2020 - 05 Oct 2020
JFR 2020 - Journées Francophones de Radiologie
02 Oct 2020 - 07 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
ANESTHESIOLOGY 2020 - Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Smart Glasses Advance Surgical Telemedicine Cooperation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Sep 2020
Print article
Image: The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses (Photo courtesy of Vuzix)
Image: The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses (Photo courtesy of Vuzix)
Innovative video glasses live stream patient surgeries for up to 16 hours for consultation, education, and training purposes.

The Vuzix (Rochester, NY, USA) M400 Smart Glasses feature a ruggedized, waterproof mechanical design optimized for a wide range of applications where safety and durability are needed most, such as warehouse logistics, manufacturing, field service, and telemedicine. In addition to its role in surgery, the M400 can also be used in the intensive care unit (ICU) in order to enable doctor-to-doctor consultation, in the emergency room (ER) to connect medical staff with remote medical experts, and for clinical education and training.

The M400 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform, with a heterogeneous computing architecture that includes an ARM-based multicore central processing unit (CPU), a vector processor, a graphics processing unit (GPU) and the Qualcomm artificial intelligence (AI) Engine. The Snapdragon XR1 also delivers an immersive user interface (UI) experience, with features such as native voice processing, motion tracking, head tracking, and more. The M400 also features an OLED display with 4K resolution, a 12.8-megapixel camera, and an Android operating system.

“The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 has helped accelerate corporate decision making regarding the deployment of new technology such as Vuzix Smart Glasses to support business continuity especially around healthcare and remote support,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “We are pleased to broaden the availability of our M400 Smart Glasses to support our resellers and end customers. When you can’t send a person, you just send a pair of Vuzix Smart Glasses.”

“The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses provided hands-free HD video streaming performance for up to 16 hours non-stop during surgeries from the operation. After the operation, this technology also provided an instant communication between intensive care units and the surgeon,” said Bor-Chih Cheng, MD, of Chi-Mei Medical Center (Taipei, Taiwan). “The device is very lightweight and all-day wearable and is a terrific tool to provide medical instructions, education, training and collaboration from the point-of-view of the surgeon during live patient surgeries or for medical staff to triage patients.”

Related Links:
Vuzix


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Electronically Controlled Infusion System Reduces Mortality
Chlorhexidine Antiseptic Halves Post-Surgical Infection Risk
Ozone Therapy Patch Treats Antibiotic-Resistant Infections
Image: Thorough disinfection is imperative in coronavirus wards (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

High-Risk Hospital Surfaces Exacerbate Coronavirus Spread

Hospital bedrails, door handles, and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors are hotspots for SARS-CoV-2 contamination, claims a new study. Researchers at the Sichuan Center of Disease Control (CDC; Chengdu,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe
Image: The Phexxi vaginal gel contraceptive system (Photo courtesy of Evofem Biosciences)

Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand

A new non-hormonal gel prevents contraception by keeping vaginal pH levels in a range that is inhospitable to sperm. The new contraceptive, named Phexxi, a product of Evofem Biosciences (San Diego,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Magnetic Stimulation Improves Neuropathy Fecal Incontinence
Thermographic Solution Reduce COVID-19 Infection
Robotic System Remotely Operates Ventilators in COVID-19 Wards
Image: The Capsa Trio mobile workstation (Photo courtesy of Capsa Healthcare)

Mobile Computing Workstation Advances Nursing Performance

A new point-of-care (POC) platform mobilizes e-health records and supports efficient and accurate medication management. The Capsa Healthcare (Portland, OR, USA) Trio mobile workstation is designed... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
Illustration

AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024

The global market for AI-based clinical applications for use in medical imaging is set to reach almost USD 1.5 billion by 2024 despite a slower-than-expected uptake of these products and the impact of... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE