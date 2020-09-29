Four-Legged Staple Expands Bone Fixation Armamentarium

A novel superelastic nickel titanium (NiTiNOL) staple meets the anatomic and mechanical requirements of high load-bearing applications.The MedShape (Atlanta, GA, USA) DynaClip Forte Bone Fixation System is designed for use in orthopedic procedures in which multi-planar fixation is required, such as in 1st tarsometatarsal (TMT) fusion, also known as Lapidus fusion. Besides Lapidus fusion, it has also been successfully implanted in 2nd and 3rd TMT, naviculocuneiform, talonavicular, and calcaneocuboid fusion procedures, as well as in calcaneal ostemotomies. The low profile four-leg design allows the implant to rest comfortably on the bone while providing improved dynamic compression and rotational stability.Available in two different sizes, The DynaClip Forte is supplied pre-loaded on a low-profile, disposable inserter; a single disposable procedure pack includes all the instrumentation needed for both size clips, eliminating wasted materials and time during surgery. The DynaClip Forte also shares several features with its two-legged predecessor, including a broad bridge and thick leg design that are intended to eliminate stress concentrations at the corners of the staple, thus providing better strength and fatigue resistance.“The Forte plate-like staple takes dynamic fixation to the next level, significantly improving mechanical performance metrics across the board, while maintaining the procedural ease and speed that surgeons come to expect with the DynaClip system,” said Jeremy Blair, chief technology officer at MedShape. “We are extremely excited to add this powerful tool to our surgeons' bag, and to expand on the commercial and clinical successes of our growing DynaClip staple portfolio.”NiTiNOL is a metal alloy of nickel and titanium (in roughly equal atomic percentages) which exhibit two closely related and unique properties. The first is shape memory, which refers to its ability to undergo deformation at one temperature, then recover its original, undeformed shape once heated above its transformation temperature. The second is superelasticity, which occurs at a narrow temperature range just above transformation temperature; in this case, no heating is necessary to cause the un-deformed shape to recover.