Fujifilm Launches Droplet-Reduction Mouthpiece to Reduce COVID-19 Risk in Endoscopic Examinations

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 04 Nov 2020



Image: Mouthpiece B1 (Photo courtesy of Fujifilm Corporation)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) has launched a new droplet reduction mouthpiece named B1 to potentially increase safety and reduce risks arising from COVID-19 during endoscopy procedures.



The mouthpiece B1 incorporating a sponge rubber, a droplet reduction accessory, and a drape shield specifically created to catch and reduce the droplets emitted by the patient during endoscopic examination of the upper gastrointestinal tract, helps minimize the risk to healthcare workers and fellow patients from becoming infected with COVID-19 and various other pathogens. The B1 is placed in the patient’s mouth and fixed with a headband. With Fujifilm’s conventional mouthpieces, the endoscope is thus protected from damage. The accessory is easy to handle and does not inconvenience the patient when compared to using a standard mouthpiece. The accessory can be used with different types of endoscopes having various diameters, ensuring that there are no gaps between the endoscope and the mouthpiece.



The B1 also comes with a drape shield for covering the patient's face. It shields healthcare workers from patients during peroral endoscopy, thereby reducing the risk of viral infection by way of droplet transmission. It reduces the spread of aerosol droplets by incorporating sponges which have slits in the insertion part of the mouthpiece where the endoscope is introduced. This design ensures that there are no gaps between the endoscope and the mouthpiece. The mouthpiece is designed with extra depth to create space between the face shield and the patient’s face to maximize air ventilation for the patient. It also reduces discomfort caused by covering the face with the shield. Internal tests have shown that, the B1 cuts more than 99% of respiratory droplets measuring 5μm or larger produced by coughing as compared to Fujifilm's conventional mouthpiece.





