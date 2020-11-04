We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

New Plating Systems Treat Distal Extremities

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Nov 2020
Print article
Image: The Tyber Foot and Ankle Plating systems (Photo courtesy of Tyber Medical)
Comprehensive foot and ankle plating systems address deformity, trauma, and degenerative conditions in the forefoot, midfoot, rearfoot, and ankle.

The new Tyber Medical (Morristown, NJ, USA) foot plating system is indicated for use in the fixation of phalanges, metatarsals, and small bone fragments in the forefoot, and medium-to-large bones and multi-fragments in the mid- and hindfoot. Forty-two different indicated plates are designed to stabilize fractures, reconstruction of small bones, joint fusions, osteotomies, non-unions, malunions, revision surgeries, and replantations. The ankle fracture system is indicated for use in the fixation of fractures of the distal tibia, intra- and extra-articular, and medial malleolar fractures.

Features include a 30-degree, multi-angle locking mechanism optimized for superior stability between the plate and screws. An intuitive, modular tray delivery system is customized with a color-coded, clean layout that is consistent with the surgical flow. A range of low profile (1.3 mm) plates are designed to minimize soft tissue irritation, while maximizing the variable locking technology to reduce screw head prominence. The plates also include an engineered combination of material and surface modifications which significantly increase fatigue resistance.

“Our team has developed a robust method linking intrinsic design and ease of use for a variety of surgical indications. We expect to expand this methodology beyond the lower extremities and into all areas of the skeletal anatomy,” said Jeff Tyber, CEO and President of Tyber Medical. “Our plates feature geometry to reduce overall prominence, especially in areas with minimal soft tissue coverage.”

Bone plating is a method of fracture fixation in which one or more metal plates are applied across the fracture and anchored, usually by screws, into the fragments; the broken bones must first be surgically reset into their proper position. The method does have some drawbacks; after initially placing the plate on the break or fracture the bones are compressed together and held under some slight pressure, which helps to speed up the healing process of the bone. Unfortunately, the tension provided by the steel plate is lost after several days and the break or fracture is no longer under compression, slowing the healing process.

Tyber Medical


