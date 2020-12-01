Robotic Platform Automates TKR Bone Preparation

An upgraded active robot system for total knee replacement (TKR) provides fully automated bone preparation for a wide range of implant options.The THINK Surgical (Fremont, CA, USA) TSolution One Total Knee Application robotic system enables surgeons to create personalized pre-surgical joint replacement plans, using CT-based three dimensional (3D) planning and an open implant library to optimize preparation. The system is comprised of TPLAN, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation, and an active robot (TCAT), which helps the surgeon execute each patient's individual preoperative plan with consistent results through fully automated bone preparation.The second-generation TCAT robot uses the pre-operative plan created by the surgeon to prepare the implant site by removing diseased bone. To do so, a digitizer collects individual anatomical points of reference to correlate the patient’s knee joint with the 3D surface model created by TPLAN, and then prepares the bone cavity and joint surfaces with sub-millimeter dimensional accuracy using a range of specialized drill bits. If bone motion occurs, the system is halted, and the registration system helps the surgeon quickly recover bone position and resume surgery.“The ongoing evolution of the TSolution One Total Knee Application is a testament to THINK Surgical’s dedication and investment in advancing the use of robot technology in the orthopedic setting,” said Jay Yang, acting CEO of THINK Surgical. “The versatile open platform provides surgeons with the flexibility of using a variety of implants, while offering hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers a sustainable, high throughput system for their ever-increasing total knee replacement procedures.”