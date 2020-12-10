New Embolic Device Provides Targeted Treatment

A novel interventional embolization device can devascularize tumors by durable, long-term occlusion of the blood vessels supplying it.The Fluidx Medical Technology (Salt Lake City, UT, USA) GPX embolic device is an injectable, low viscosity, aqueous-based solution that solidifies into a durable embolic material upon delivery, without requiring polymerization or dimethyl-sulfoxide (DMSO) precipitation. It is packaged in a ready-to-use syringe, requires less than one minute of preparation, and is delivered through standard off-the-shelf micro, small, and large catheters.GPX is intended for minimally invasive super-selective embolization of tumors, internal bleeds, tumors, aneurysms, vascular malformations, uterine fibroids, varicose veins, and other uses. The non-cytotoxic particles are easy to visualize under fluoroscopic x-ray. An important element of GPX use is that it has been confirmed that it does not adhere to catheters, and thus cannot result in an accidental catheter entrapment that can be catastrophic for the patient. The GPX Embolic Device is currently intended for investigational use only.“GPX is an advanced embolic technology that overcomes the challenges associated with other embolic devices,” said Libble Ginster, CEO of Fluidx Medical Technology. “GPX can be used effectively for distal penetration and occlusion of vessel networks, as well as proximal ‘one-and-done’ use in conjunction with coiling. We look forward to GPX's use to help a variety of peripheral and neurovascular patients.”“We are impressed with the GPX embolic," said Andrew Holden, MD, director of interventional radiology at Auckland City Hospital (New Zealand). “We delivered GPX through a long, 150cm, 2.4F microcatheter from the patient's radial artery. GPX was easy to use, precise, and occluded the tumor well. We look forward to using GPX across a broad range of applications to improve patient care.”Embolic devices include particles, coils, and liquids or glues. Particles are usually small polymer spheres injected thorough catheters which flow downstream with the blood flow and fill large spaces. Coils can create a plug to occlude flow, but lack precision, sometimes perforating the vessel, and often require numerous expensive deployments to occlude. Liquid embolics have advantages for certain procedures, but are associated with cytotoxicity, vascular inflammation, clumping, polymerization and precipitation.