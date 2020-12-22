We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021
ISET 2021 - International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
21 Jan 2021 - 23 Jan 2021
CACVS 2021- Controversies & Updates in Vascular Surgery
29 Jan 2021 - 31 Jan 2021
Virtual Venue
ESOU21 – 18th Meeting of the EAU Section of Oncological Urology.

Protective Device Maintains Colorectal Anastomosis Integrity

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Dec 2020
Print article
Image: The CG-100 Intraluminal Bypass Device components (Photo courtesy of Colospan)
Image: The CG-100 Intraluminal Bypass Device components (Photo courtesy of Colospan)
An investigational temporary intraluminal bypass device could reduce the need for a diverting stoma in patients undergoing colorectal or coloanal surgery.

The Colospan (Kfar Saba, Israel) CG-100 Intraluminal Bypass Device is a silicone tubular sheath that is introduced into the colon through the anus using a designated delivery system. The protective sheath is held in place by a mechanism that consists of three inflatable balloons and an extra-luminal ring which encircles the colon, designed to prevent the silicone sheath from moving downstream from the anastomosis site.

By remaining in position without impinging, but still capable of moving freely inside the colon, the CG-100 can protect the anastomosis site from fecal material throughout the healing process, preventing it from damaging the colon wall. After approximately ten days, when the risk for leakage is reduced and anastomosis site integrity has been confirmed, the sheath and ring are removed under x-ray guidance, without the need for any further surgical intervention.

“There are limited options for patients who undergo a low resection of the colon,” said Craig Reickert, MD, head of colon and rectal surgery at Henry Ford Cancer Institute (Detroit, MI, USA). “Because the CG-100 device allows us to perform only a single minimally invasive procedure, the hope is that it can safely reduce the need for stoma and allow for a more comfortable and easy recovery, which increases the patient's quality of life and allows them to avoid the complications that some encounter with a stoma.”

Most colorectal surgeries include the formation of an anastomosis, and one of the most dangerous complications related to the anastomosis is leakage, occurring in between 5 and 20% of patients. The diverting stoma is the standard of care used to reduce morbidity associated with anastomotic leaks, but it involves a high rate of complications associated with the stoma itself, along with patient discomfort, reduced quality of life, increased hospital stay, additional surgery, and increased medical costs. And in addition to its devastating impact on patients’ lives, almost 20% of the temporary diversions eventually become permanent.

Related Links:
Colospan


Print article
WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Latest Surgical Techniques News

WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI-Based Tool Assists Interventional Electrophysiology
Low Dead Space Needles Assist Mass Vaccination
Cellphone-Sized Device Monitors IV Infusions
Image: Lower PEEP levels are as efficient as higher ones (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Lower Ventilation Pressure Sufficient for Healthy Lungs

Low positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) protocols for ICU patients without acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) are no worse than higher levels, according to a new study. Researchers at Amsterdam... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Image: The Minerva Endometrial Ablation System (Photo courtesy of Minerva Surgical)

Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

A complete suite of minimally invasive devices support healthcare practitioners in treating abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). The Minerva Surgical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) AUB kit is comprised of a suite... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Novel Hospital Bed Reduces Incontinence Worries
Automated Cleaning Device Clears Impacted Earwax
Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency
Image: The Advantage 290 Respirator elastomeric half-mask respirator (Photo courtesy of MSA Safety)

Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option

A next-generation air-purifying respirator (APR) designed without an exhalation valve provides COVID frontline workers with respiratory protection. The MSA Safety (Cranberry Township, PA) Advantage... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Image: The Genius AI Detection software (Photo courtesy of Hologic, Inc.)

Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast Cancer Detection

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Genius AI Detection technology, a new deep learning-based software designed to help radiologists... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE