Radial Artery Occluder Ensures Patent Hemostasis

A novel device helps prevent radial artery occlusion (RAO) following minimally invasive cardiac or vascular percutaneous procedures.The Medical Ingenuities (Wheaton, IL, USA) PH Band is a universal radial artery compression device designed to achieve hemostasis after a transradial percutaneous procedure. Consisting of a wrist band with Velcro loop bands, a syringe, and two finger cots, it is used in conjunction with a flat micro Doppler ultrasound probe placed under a harnessing band with a built-in transparent window that allows visualization of the access site. The probe is aligned within the window immediately distal to the percutaneous access site.The PH Band is designed not only to achieve viable hemostasis, but also allow the physician to confirm patency and antegrade blood flow distal to the access site compression bladder. Use of the Doppler probe also helps guide the physician in applying the appropriate amount of pressure to achieve patent hemostasis and avoid over-compression and subsequent occlusion of the radial artery during wound closure.“Worldwide, interventional cardiologists have been looking for a quick and simple way to achieve patent hemostasis in an effort to reduce complication rates and standardize patient recovery after accessing the radial artery,” said Chip Corrigan, founder and CEO of Medical Ingenuities. “The PH Band will provide the interventional cardiologist new and vital information to properly complete a more effective radial artery closure. This outcome will, in turn, support their goal to reduce overall complications and healthcare costs, and in turn increase patient satisfaction.”“The PH Band is uniquely poised to deliver on all fronts with the potential to methodically reduce occlusion rates, reduce bleeding, eliminate variability, and minimize valuable nursing resources,” said Paul Grunenwald, MD, of AMITA Alexian Brothers Medical Center (Elk Grove, Il, USA). “The PH Band system provides real time audible and visual feedback to clinicians, to assist them in achieving patent hemostasis. This feedback will confirm the proper application of pressure to attain hemostasis, while ensuring the patency of the radial artery.”