Robotic-Assisted Solution Simplifies TKR Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Feb 2021
Print article
Image: The VELYS robotic-assisted solution for knee alignment (Photo courtesy of DePuy Synthes)
Image: The VELYS robotic-assisted solution for knee alignment (Photo courtesy of DePuy Synthes)
Adaptable robotic technology utilizes advanced planning capabilities and a next-generation design to help surgeons accurately resect bone during total knee replacement (TKR) procedures.

The DePuy Synthes (West Chester, PA, USA) VELYS robotic-assisted solution is a table mounted system that adapts to the surgeon's workflow and simplify knee replacement surgery by integrating with the DePuy Synthes ATTUNE Total Knee system. The instinctive, integrated design uses proprietary technology to maintain and control the saw cut plane in order to execute reproducible surgeon-controlled bone cuts. An instinctive user interface streamlines procedures via a fast registration process that improves efficiency.

A high-speed camera, triple-drive motion technology, and hydrophobic optical reflectors work together to adjust and control the resection plane for accurate, consistent execution. Pre-resection assessment of knee alignment and predicted gap balance help plan optimal ATTUNE Knee implant position and predict joint stability. PROADJUST single-page planning software adjusts parameters to personalize alignment and balance relative to soft tissues throughout the full range of motion, prior to execution of bony cuts. Finally, post-resection assessment helps verify final gap balance and overall leg alignment for an intra-operative confirmation of implant position.

“Coupled with the ATTUNE Total Knee, the VELYS robotic-assisted solution is highly differentiated, and can help improve clinical outcomes and increase patient satisfaction, providing a more attractive clinical solution to current options on the market,” said Aldo Denti, company group chairman of DePuy Synthes. “With the addition of the VELYS robotic assisted solution to our VELYS Digital Surgery Platform, we are continuing our vision to be the most personalized and connected orthopaedics company.”

“I've used the VELYS robotic-assisted solution in several of my ATTUNE Knee procedures and have found it to be accurate, fast and efficient. I've found my knees to be well balanced at the end of the procedure and my patients are doing well post-operatively,” said orthopedic surgeon Mark Clatworthy, MD, of Mercy Ascot Hospital (Auckland, New Zealand). “The device enables me to evaluate the bony anatomy and soft tissue envelope of the knee to plan the optimal implant position, and then use the robotic-assisted solution to deliver and execute the plan.”

During TKR, arthritic bone and cartilage are removed from the knee and replaced with anatomically shaped metal and plastic components impacted onto the bone or fixed using polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) cement. The surgery involves detachment of part of the quadriceps muscle from the patella, which is displaced to one side to allow exposure of the distal end of the femur and the proximal end of the tibia.

Print article

