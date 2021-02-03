We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
24 Feb 2021 - 28 Feb 2021
Virtual Venue
ICE 2021 – 19th International Congress of Endocrinology
24 Feb 2021 - 26 Feb 2021
Medical Japan 2021
26 Feb 2021 - 28 Feb 2021
Virtual Venue
APSCVIR 2021 – 15th Annual Meeting of the Asia Pacific Society of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology

Intercostal Space Guide Supports Emergency Thoracostomies

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Feb 2021
Print article
Image: The ThoraSite anatomical landmark guide for thoracostomies (Photo courtesy of SAM Medical)
Image: The ThoraSite anatomical landmark guide for thoracostomies (Photo courtesy of SAM Medical)
An innovative device improves the accuracy of lateral decompression needle and chest tube placement during thoracostomy procedures.

The SAM Medical (Wilsonville, OR, USA) ThoraSite is an anatomical landmark guide that is designed to provide a safer approach to the pleural space during emergency procedures, such as the treatment of collapsed lungs and chest wounds following pneumothorax, hemothorax, and similar conditions. In such emergency situations, field providers often consume valuable time counting ribs to identify the appropriate intercostal space for a lateral thoracostomy. The ThoraSite aids them by referencing the patient's own anatomical landmarks to position a Safe Zone Window (SZW) directly over the ideal procedure site.

The disposable guide uses two known axes in order to orient itself to a perpendicular intersection point above the intercostal area; the first axis positions the ThoraSite accurately between the anterior axillary and midaxillary line, while the second axis aligns the window over the 3rd, 4th, or 5th intercostal space. An arrow aligns the guide with the anterior iliac crest/hip, while an axilla hook aligns it along the anterior axillary line/midaxillary axis. The dual-sided laminated device is also optimized for low-light conditions, compatible with night vision devices, and suitable for X-rays imaging.

“In time sensitive situations there needs to be a simplified, efficient solution to identify the appropriate intercostal spaces and simplify the cognitive burden associated with thoracostomies,” commented Sam Scheinberg, MD, founder and CEO of SAM Medical. “ThoraSite was developed to address this problem. THoraSite reduces procedure time by quickly facilitating procedure site location, increases likelihood of appropriate needle/tube placement, and decreases iatrogenic injury.”

An estimated 50,000 injuries per year and one in four trauma deaths is directly the result of thoracic injuries, with thoracic trauma is a contributing factor in another 25% of trauma patients who die of their injuries. Correctly performed lateral emergency needle thoracostomies, which are commonly performed in the prehospital and emergency department setting, could help reduce this mortality rate.

Related Links:
SAM Medical


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Surface Temperature Scanners are Unreliable Fever Detectors
Smart Device Helps Don Sterile Gloves Automatically
Earlier Tracheostomies May Benefit COVID-19 Patients
Image: The Sapphire infusion pump system (Photo courtesy of Eitan Medical)

Upgraded Infusion Pump Provides Advanced Customization

New hardware and software upgrades add improvements and future-ready features to an established infusion therapy system. The Eitan Medical (Netanya, Israel) Sapphire infusion pump is a compact, robust... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Arterial Transposition Correction Reduces Pregnancy Risk
Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Image: Pregnant women can vaccinate against COVID-19 if they so desire (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Pregnant Women Should Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccine

A new guidance suggests that COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant or lactating women who want to be vaccinated, despite a lack of safety data. Issued by the American College of Obstetricians... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
CRM Software Helps Manage Workflows and Scheduling
Wearable Injector Delivers Drugs Subcutaneously
Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option
Image: The WaveWriter Alpha SCS IPGs for chronic pain management (Photo courtesy of Boston Scientific)

New Neurostimulators Offer Personalized Pain Relief

A portfolio of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) implantable pulse generators (IPGs) can provide rapid relief to patients suffering from chronic pain. The Boston Scientific (Natick, MA, USA) WaveWriter... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Manag...
New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for...
Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics
Illustration

Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment

Hillrom (Chicago, IL, USA) has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. (BardyDx; Seattle, WA, USA) for a cash consideration of USD 375 million. The acquisition of BardyDx,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE