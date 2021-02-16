Functional Plate System Treats Distal Radius Fractures

Dynamic fragment reduction technology assists surgeons to precisely align broken bones, including volar tilt and articular congruity.The McGinley Orthopedics (Casper, WY, USA) Lever Action Plate System is designed to optimize fragment alignment and deliver independent fixation of the central and radial column. Contoured to sit just proximal to the watershed line on the distal radius, the dynamic reduction tool uses one or two subchondral beams to dynamically align volar tilt. The beams elevate the lunate and scaphoid facets--independently or together--allowing not only restoration of anatomic volar tilt, but also reduction of die-punch, sagittal, and coronal split fractures in situ.The system comes with optional variable angle screws of varying sizes with patented locking technology, and can also be used for subchondral fixation. It is intended for use in combination with the IntelliSense Drill, an orthopedic drill that uses integrated sensors to provide the surgeon accurate drill bit location and depth information by identifying three different bone layers, the proximal hard outer cortical layer, the soft, non-resistant medullary layer, and finally the distal hard outer cortical layer.“This technology allows surgeons to easily align complex wrist fractures with a twist of a dial. The ability to dial in the volar tilt is a game changer,” said orthopedic surgeon Dan Zlotolow, MD, of Shriners Hospitals for Children (Philadelphia, PA, USA), who worked with engineers at McGinley Orthopedics to develop the system, and who implanted the first plate in the United States in February 2021. “The surgery was a great success. This young snowboarder is now reaping the benefits of this innovative technology.”Current techniques for treating radial fractures are imprecise, resulting in inferior anatomic alignments, which can lead to traumatic arthritis. Failure to restore an alignment also risks placement of screws in unsatisfactory positions, including within the wrist joint. In some cases, the patient may need a repeat surgery to revise the alignment and replace the conventional plate, further increasing the chances of stiffness and/ or traumatic arthritis.