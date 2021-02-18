We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Innovative Spinal Implant Mimics Honeycomb Structure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Feb 2021
Image: The BEE 3D interbody cervical implant (Photo courtesy of NGMedical)
Image: The BEE 3D interbody cervical implant (Photo courtesy of NGMedical)
A novel Titanium (Ti) cervical interbody implant is modeled on a honeycomb pattern, encouraging bony ingrowth into the graft spaces.

The NGMedical (Nonnweiler, Germany) cervical BEE 3D cage features a lightweight, open, anatomical design with hexagonal honeycomb endplates that promote optimal primary fixation by surface contact and pins, and encourages bony fusion. The intelligent honeycomb endplate design helps reduce the risk of subsidence significantly, while enhancing fusion, and also minimizes the risk of X-ray artefacts, due to a reduced Ti content.

“The BEE cage provides maximum surface area due to the honeycomb structure and laterally accessed lumen,” said Josh Sandberg of NGMedical. “This implant, along with its streamlined and elegant instrumentation, is perfectly suited, as it addresses every key metric, including anatomical design for bony fusion, maximum porosity with improved imaging, and increased surface area minimizing subsidence.”

Interbody fusion devices are a prosthesis used in spinal fusion procedures, replacing the intervertebral disc and enhancing stability in the region by maintaining foraminal height and decompression while the spine fuses. Once placed, the cages resist flexion and extension forces, as well as axial forces across the ventral and middle columns. Over time, the packed bone graft material is gradually replaced by natural bone, forming a solid section.

