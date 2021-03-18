We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Software Application Guides Anterior Approach THA

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Mar 2021
Image: The OrthoGrid Hip tool for direct anterior approach THA (Photo courtesy of OrthoGrid)
New generation distortion-correcting, implant-agnostic, intraoperative-alignment technology aids direct anterior hip total hip arthroplasty (THA) procedures.

The OrthoGrid Systems (Salt Lake City, UT, USA) OrthoGrid Hip is intended to assist precise positioning of THA components intraoperatively by measuring their positions relative to the bone structures of interest, as identified from radiology images, with greater accuracy and efficiency. The software suite features a comprehensive suite of tools, including cup inclination and version tools that enable orthopedic surgeons to target specific acetabular cup positioning and measure acetabular cup inclination and anteversion angles during cup placement.

The AI-enabled guidance technology imports images from C-arms using grids that reveal fluoroscopic distortion, facilitating intra-operative decisions on pelvic pitch, pelvic obliquity, hip offset, acetabular cup position, and leg length in order to achieve the desired biomechanical alignment. An overlay feature is available for surgeons who prefer the overlay technique. OrthoGrid Hip is compatible with all current implant and C-arm manufacturers, and has been shown to decrease surgical time by up to fifteen minutes.

“We are thrilled to bring this latest version of our OrthoGrid Hip software to market,” said Richard Boddington, co-founder and co-CEO of OrthoGrid. “The small footprint, noninvasive design, and cost-effective price point make it an easy decision for hospitals and surgery centers, as they look to recover from this backlog of elective procedures created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I started using OrthoGrid Hip when the first generation came out a few years ago. The technology has allowed me to consistently achieve hip symmetry without interfering with my surgical workflow or adding to my operative or fluoroscopy times,” said Cass Nakasone, MD, of the University of Hawaii (Manoa, USA), and department chief for the bone and joint center at Straub Clinic and Hospitals (Honolulu, HI, USA). “I have been eagerly awaiting the new cup tools and leg length measurement features in this new version.”

Fluoroscopy utilizing a mobile C-arm is the most widely used technology for placement and alignment in orthopedics. While fluoroscopy has a positive impact on THA outcomes, image distortion--caused by continuously variable electromagnetic forces (EMF)--can potentially lead to incorrect adjustments. The most prevalent type of distortion is the S-Distortion, which can cause up to 19 mm variation from one side of field of view to the other.

OrthoGrid Systems


