Lumbar Plating Solution Supports Lateral Spine Approach

A new modular plating system provides a wide variety of configurations to address multiple lumbar spine pathologies via the lateral space approach.The 4WEB Medical (4WEB; Dallas, TX, USA) Lumbar Plating Solution (LSTS-PS) system leverages a novel truss geometry as the building block for creating high-strength, lightweight, web-like support structures. Both integrated and non-integrated options are available in one, two, and four screw configurations. The plate design also features a mechanical single-step locking mechanism to prevent screw backout.The lateral approach is designed to minimize surrounding tissue trauma and maximize the safety and efficacy of spine surgery, but is often more complex and less predictable than anterior and posterior approaches. Under normal conditions, the struts in the truss implant transfer load strain to adjacent cellular material. A hierarchical surface roughness provides a scaffold for cell adhesion throughout the entire fusion column, resulting in increased osteogenic gene expression, which is beneficial to the healing process.“The latest addition to the 4WEB portfolio further demonstrates the company's commitment to developing a comprehensive lateral spine program. LSTS-PS will enable surgeon customers to utilize the company's truss implant technology in more advanced lateral procedures, such as anterior longitudinal ligament release techniques,” said the company in a press statement. “The company also has dedicated resources for future development of a novel lateral deformity solution.”Topological dimension theory is the basis of the 4WEB Medical’s truss geometry, allowing it to be used in order to create high-strength, lightweight, structures made of Ti6Al4V, an alpha-beta Titanium alloy. The manufacturing process using three-dimensional (3D) printing technology and surface treatment technology, as the intricate truss implants cannot be produced using legacy manufacturing technology such as machining and cast molding.