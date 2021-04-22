Intraoperative Imaging Module Enhances Surgical Visualization

A hardware-agnostic system provides surgeons with real-time intraoperative visual data and imaging, improving patient outcomes and safety.The Activ Surgical (Boston, MA, USA) ActivSight Intraoperative Imaging Module is designed to augment any installed visualization system with real-time, intraoperative data and images previously invisible to surgeons. The proprietary module also powers ActivInsights, part of the ActivEdge software platform, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to form visual overlays, including blood flow and tissue perfusion, without the need for the injection of dyes, as well as allowing for the use of fluorescing indocyanine green (ICG) dye.The hardware is compatible with most laparoscopes, arthroscopes, endoscopes, surgical robots, and other platforms, when placed between the visualization device and the surgeon’s eyes or monitor. At the flip of a switch, ActivSight processes light in multiple spectrums to detect subtle changes in tissues, using AI to provide a visual map to the surgical field in a real-time, cost-effective manner. When used together with ActivInsights, video annotations of surgical procedures can be completed nearly 20,000 times faster than traditional surgical video annotation methods.“Innovation in the surgical vision category is long overdue; the most commonly employed surgical imaging process, ICG, uses fluorescent dye invented more than 70 years ago and does not offer real-time, objective physiologic information to surgeons when they critically need it during procedures,” said Peter Kim, MD, co-founder and CSO of Activ Surgical. “Activ Surgical is designed to empower surgeons to make better informed decisions by offering real-time intelligence and visualization to dramatically reduce medical complications and surgical errors.”