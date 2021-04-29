High Yield Press Helps Harvest Autologous Bone

A novel press facilitates harvesting of the patients own bone for laminectomies, vertebral corpectomies, and orthopedic and foot and ankle surgeries.The Hensler Surgical Technologies (Wilmington, NC, USA) Hensler Bone Press (HBP) is a disposable, easy to use system that is intended to collect bone by compressing blood products away from trapped bone, yielding a semi-dry material for immediate use in fusion procedures. The HBP employs a patented two-step method process of simultaneous bone collection and separation, so as to not interrupt the flow of the case. After each transfer of graft harvest to be processed, the bone press separation takes place on the back table, as the collection resumes.After the press has been manually deployed in its down position, the container is tilted to suction away fluid, leaving only the semi-dry autologous graft. Blood can be salvaged as well, with use of an optional cell saver. Handling properties of the graft are optimized for easy placement inside interbody implants, packed around hardware in the posterolateral gutters, or for lateral onlay for in-situ fusion applications. The HBP graft can be mixed with other bone alternatives to bolster the fusion mass required for the case and activate the osteoinductive and osteoconductive characteristics of the cells.“Harvesting drilled graft material is an arduous but necessary undertaking to improve fusion outcomes in a wide array of surgical procedures. Our universal device excels at high yield graft recovery designed to flow seamlessly in the OR setting for all staff that uses it,” said Sean Hensler, CEO of Hensler Surgical. “We are proud to offer a device that procures this graft material quickly, allowing for the procurement and processing of this critical and valuable autologous resource into a moldable and malleable graft for use in fusion surgeries.”Autograft bone is regarded as the gold standard bone graft material, as it holds superior regenerative characteristics, including osteoconduction, osteoinduction, and osteogenesis. The use of autograft can also provide significant cost savings compared to commercial bone graft substitutes, and eliminates the risk of disease transmission, as it is harvested from the patient's own body.