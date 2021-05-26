We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
30 May 2021 - 02 Jun 2021
Virtual Venue
89th EAS Congress - European Atherosclerosis Society
03 Jun 2021 - 05 Jun 2021
ExpoMED Eurasia 2021
05 Jun 2021 - 08 Jun 2021
58th ERA-EDTA Congress – European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association

New Stapling Technology Promotes Sleeve Gastrectomy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 May 2021
Print article
Image: The Titan SGS provides a continuous staple cutline of 23 centimeters (Photo courtesy of Standard Bariatrics)
Image: The Titan SGS provides a continuous staple cutline of 23 centimeters (Photo courtesy of Standard Bariatrics)
Novel stapling technology offers surgeons performing sleeve gastrectomy procedures a continuous staple cutline of 23 centimeters.

The Standard Bariatrics (Cincinnati, OH, USA) Titan SGS is a single patient use, sterile instrument supplied preloaded with staples that is designed for cutting and stapling gastric tissue during sleeve gastrectomy pouch creation. The device is comprised of the stapler itself, located in the sterile field; the handle, which does not contact the patient and is handled by the user within the sterile field; and the shaft and end effector. The staples themselves are housed in the end effector until they are applied to the tissue where they are permanently implanted.

The stapler end effector is 230 mm long and contains 342 'B' shape staples organized in six staggered rows, three on each side of the cut line, to ensure consistent staple formation, improved staple-line strength, and fewer malformed staples, resulting in a more secure staple line and fewer leaks under high burst pressures. As with other powered staplers, the Titan SGS opens and closes through a simple mechanical linkage in the shaft and end effector. Additional features provide real-time audio and visual feedback, graduated staple height formation, tissue-sensing technology, and a firing cycle optimized for gastric tissue.

“We are focused on bringing innovation and breakthroughs in science and surgery to our users,” said Matt Sokany, CEO of Standard Bariatrics. “We believe Titan SGS has the potential to overcome the challenges bariatric surgeons may encounter with the use of existing short-cartridge stapling technology.”

Sleeve gastrectomy is a restrictive form of weight loss surgery intended for the morbidly obese which reduces the size of the stomach by removing the lateral 2/3 with a stapler;the stomach is drastically reduced in size, but function is preserved, with no malabsorption of nutrients and supplements. The procedure avoids problems associated with bypass bariatric procedures, including anemia, intestinal obstruction or blockage, osteoporosis, and protein and vitamin deficiency, and since about 100-200 ml of stomach capacity is maintained, there are few restrictions on food consumption.

Related Links:
Standard Bariatrics


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Tympanostomy Tubes Show No Benefit in Ear Infection Prevention
Laparoscopic Wiper Maintains Perfectly Clear Visual Field
Electrical Stimulation Helps Dysphagia Patients Recover
Image: The XO Score scoring sheath (Photo courtesy of Transit Scientific)

Scoring Angioplasty Platform Treats Peripheral Artery Disease

An innovative metal-alloy scoring sheath facilitates dilation of stenotic atherosclerotic material in the peripheral vasculature. The Transit Scientific (Park City, UT, USA) XO Score platform is designed... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Post-Menopause Fat Deposition Accelerates Atherosclerosis
Hydrophilic Catheter Promotes Discrete Bladder Drainage
Image: Iodine supplementation is important for fetal development (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development

A new study warns that young women who adopt plant-based diets are at increased risk of having children born with impaired neurological conditions, due to poor iodine intake. Researchers at the University... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Healthcare Ecosystem Unlocks Patient Monitoring Potential
Smart Robotic Orthosis Improves Knee Mobility
Stroke Recovery Device Facilitates Muscle Reeducation
Image: The 12 phase change material “candles” that maintain Dream Warmer temperatures (Photo courtesy of PureTemp)

Reusable Mattress Warmer Treats Neonatal Hypothermia

A low-cost, non-electric, reusable infant mattress based on the concept of a heating pad can help prevent and treat hypothermia in newborns, according to a new study. The Dream Warmer, developed by... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market
Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need...
Image: Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business (Photo courtesy of Philips Healthcare)

Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business

Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany) is considering selling off its ultrasound business and has also received expressions of interest in the business. A recent report by Bloomberg has also revealed... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE