New Surgical Staples Enhance Patient Outcomes

Design innovations and an expansive range of sizes provide surgeons with more options for surgical stapling.Medline (Mundelein, IL, USA) UNBITE REFLEX Nitinol staples feature an ultra-low profile, wide bridge design to enhance stability, while helping to minimize soft tissue irritation. The staples are designed with a slightly curved bridge to provide even compression across the osteotomy or fusion site, with reinforced shoulders that help to improve strength in the highest strain area of the implant. The staples are available in several sizes and their corresponding options:Mini - 8 x 8mm, 10 x 10mm, 12 x 12mmMax - : 15 x 15mm, 15 x 18mm, 18 x 18mm, 18 x 20mm, 20 x 20mmUltra - : 20 x 20mm, 25 x 20mmAn ergonomically designed adjustable inserter allows the surgeon to expand and contract the implant's legs for easy insertion. The inserter also features an elevator tip design that aids in implant removal and reinsertion. The Mini staple system includes a stepped saw blade allowing for a single pass for more reproducible closing wedge.“The Medline UNITE foot and ankle team is laser-focused on developing specialty implant systems that enhance surgical techniques and improve patient outcomes. To help us create the new Reflex staple system, we leveraged expertise from several fellowship-trained foot & ankle surgeons," said Scott Goldstein, director of marketing at Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) scientific conference, held during May 2021 in Las Vegas (NV, USA). “The ACFAS annual scientific conference is an opportunity to interact with leading experts in the field and gain key insights that will allow us to continue developing innovations that address their unmet needs."