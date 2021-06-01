We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
03 Jun 2021 - 05 Jun 2021
ExpoMED Eurasia 2021
05 Jun 2021 - 08 Jun 2021
58th ERA-EDTA Congress – European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association
09 Jun 2021 - 17 Jun 2021
Virtual Venue
26th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA)

New Surgical Staples Enhance Patient Outcomes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Jun 2021
Print article
Image: The Reflex nitinol staple system (Photo courtesy of Medline)
Image: The Reflex nitinol staple system (Photo courtesy of Medline)
Design innovations and an expansive range of sizes provide surgeons with more options for surgical stapling.

Medline (Mundelein, IL, USA) UNBITE REFLEX Nitinol staples feature an ultra-low profile, wide bridge design to enhance stability, while helping to minimize soft tissue irritation. The staples are designed with a slightly curved bridge to provide even compression across the osteotomy or fusion site, with reinforced shoulders that help to improve strength in the highest strain area of the implant. The staples are available in several sizes and their corresponding options:

Mini - 8 x 8mm, 10 x 10mm, 12 x 12mm
Max - : 15 x 15mm, 15 x 18mm, 18 x 18mm, 18 x 20mm, 20 x 20mm
Ultra - : 20 x 20mm, 25 x 20mm

An ergonomically designed adjustable inserter allows the surgeon to expand and contract the implant's legs for easy insertion. The inserter also features an elevator tip design that aids in implant removal and reinsertion. The Mini staple system includes a stepped saw blade allowing for a single pass for more reproducible closing wedge.

“The Medline UNITE foot and ankle team is laser-focused on developing specialty implant systems that enhance surgical techniques and improve patient outcomes. To help us create the new Reflex staple system, we leveraged expertise from several fellowship-trained foot & ankle surgeons," said Scott Goldstein, director of marketing at Medline UNITE Foot & Ankle at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) scientific conference, held during May 2021 in Las Vegas (NV, USA). “The ACFAS annual scientific conference is an opportunity to interact with leading experts in the field and gain key insights that will allow us to continue developing innovations that address their unmet needs."

Related Links:
Medline


Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Nociceptive Monitoring Technology Reduces Postoperative Pain
Acoustic Monitor Identifies Potential Airway Obstructions
Scoring Angioplasty Platform Treats Peripheral Artery Disease
Image: The RESPOND-19 Ventilator (Photo courtesy of CorVent Medical)

Versatile Ventilator Supports Critical Care Overloads

A new critical care ventilator provides reliable and affordable deployment to treat more patients during surges in clinical demand. The CorVent Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) Respond-19 ventilator is... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Post-Menopause Fat Deposition Accelerates Atherosclerosis
Hydrophilic Catheter Promotes Discrete Bladder Drainage
Image: Iodine supplementation is important for fetal development (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development

A new study warns that young women who adopt plant-based diets are at increased risk of having children born with impaired neurological conditions, due to poor iodine intake. Researchers at the University... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Healthcare Ecosystem Unlocks Patient Monitoring Potential
Smart Robotic Orthosis Improves Knee Mobility
Stroke Recovery Device Facilitates Muscle Reeducation
Image: The 12 phase change material “candles” that maintain Dream Warmer temperatures (Photo courtesy of PureTemp)

Reusable Mattress Warmer Treats Neonatal Hypothermia

A low-cost, non-electric, reusable infant mattress based on the concept of a heating pad can help prevent and treat hypothermia in newborns, according to a new study. The Dream Warmer, developed by... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market
Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need...
Image: Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business (Photo courtesy of Philips Healthcare)

Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business

Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany) is considering selling off its ultrasound business and has also received expressions of interest in the business. A recent report by Bloomberg has also revealed... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE