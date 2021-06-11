Getinge's AI Solution Helps Hospitals Address Post COVID-19 Pandemic Surgical Backlog

A new artificial intelligence solution is designed to improve efficiency in managing schedules for surgical procedures, helping to address the post COVID-19 pandemic surgical backlog.Getinge (Göteborg, Sweden) has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) in its Torin software solution for improving hospital efficiency. Getinge's Torin software uses AI technology that can quickly and seamlessly improve the speed and efficiency of scheduling surgical procedures. The Torin solution was launched in 2020 as a new resource to help with the planning, management and optimization of surgical procedures. The latest introduction of a new suite of advanced functions for Torin, significantly expands capabilities in key areas including predicting surgery times, managing wait lists and data security. The system can produce highly accurate assessments of surgical procedure timing based on a range of variables including surgery type, patient data, relevant devices and staffing. To address scheduling backlogs, the software ranks pending procedures based on clinical and resource parameters, proposes optimized pre-schedules and integrates the process with existing scheduling functionalities."For almost 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, both surgeons and patients made decisions to defer many forms of surgery if possible. As more patients feel confident about considering surgery, demand to schedule procedures at all types of hospitals and surgery centers has exploded in recent months," says Eric Honroth, President, North America at Getinge. "With thousands of patients facing delays in surgeries because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to improve scheduling efficiencies has never been more essential. Advances in AI technology can play a central role in a comprehensive plan to address these backlogs and can help to improve efficiency and lower costs for hospitals and surgery centers.""The new capabilities now available with Torin are specifically designed to help hospitals and surgery centers address many areas that are major challenges, including accurate assessments of surgery times, scheduling and wait list management, applications of mobile devices and data security requirements based on their specific pre-requisites," added Charlotte Enlund, Vice President Integrated Workflow Solutions at Getinge.