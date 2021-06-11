We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
15 Jun 2021 - 18 Jun 2021
Virtual Venue
ESGAR 2021 - 32nd Annual Meeting of the European Society of Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Radiology
18 Jun 2021 - 19 Jun 2021
ECCC Dubai 2021 - 16th Emirates Critical Care Conference
19 Jun 2021 - 22 Jun 2021
Virtual Venue
7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN)

Getinge's AI Solution Helps Hospitals Address Post COVID-19 Pandemic Surgical Backlog

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Jun 2021
Print article
Illustration
Illustration
A new artificial intelligence solution is designed to improve efficiency in managing schedules for surgical procedures, helping to address the post COVID-19 pandemic surgical backlog.

Getinge (Göteborg, Sweden) has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) in its Torin software solution for improving hospital efficiency. Getinge's Torin software uses AI technology that can quickly and seamlessly improve the speed and efficiency of scheduling surgical procedures. The Torin solution was launched in 2020 as a new resource to help with the planning, management and optimization of surgical procedures. The latest introduction of a new suite of advanced functions for Torin, significantly expands capabilities in key areas including predicting surgery times, managing wait lists and data security. The system can produce highly accurate assessments of surgical procedure timing based on a range of variables including surgery type, patient data, relevant devices and staffing. To address scheduling backlogs, the software ranks pending procedures based on clinical and resource parameters, proposes optimized pre-schedules and integrates the process with existing scheduling functionalities.

"For almost 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, both surgeons and patients made decisions to defer many forms of surgery if possible. As more patients feel confident about considering surgery, demand to schedule procedures at all types of hospitals and surgery centers has exploded in recent months," says Eric Honroth, President, North America at Getinge. "With thousands of patients facing delays in surgeries because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to improve scheduling efficiencies has never been more essential. Advances in AI technology can play a central role in a comprehensive plan to address these backlogs and can help to improve efficiency and lower costs for hospitals and surgery centers."

"The new capabilities now available with Torin are specifically designed to help hospitals and surgery centers address many areas that are major challenges, including accurate assessments of surgery times, scheduling and wait list management, applications of mobile devices and data security requirements based on their specific pre-requisites," added Charlotte Enlund, Vice President Integrated Workflow Solutions at Getinge.

Related Links:
Getinge


Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable Biosensor Monitors Multiple Vital Signs Parameters
New Mobilescopes Facilitate Airway Management Procedures
Versatile Ventilator Supports Critical Care Overloads
Image: The EXALT Model B single-use bronchoscope (Photo courtesy of Boston Scientific)

Disposable Bronchoscope Eliminates Contamination Risk

A new single-use bronchoscope supports bedside procedures in the intensive care unit (ICU), operating room (OR), and bronchoscopy suite. The Boston Scientific (Natick, MA, USA) EXALT Model B bronchoscope... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Transcatheter Implant Expands Aortic Stenosis Treatment Options
Robotic System Simplifies the Spinal Surgery Process
New Surgical Staples Enhance Patient Outcomes
Image: The superior (L) and inferior (R) vena cava TricValve Transcatheter Bicval valves (Photo courtesy of P+F Products + Features)

Minimally Invasive Valves System Alleviates Severe Tricuspid Insufficiency

A new transcatheter bioprosthesis help those suffering from caval reflux resulting from severe tricuspid regurgitation, without removal of the defective tricuspid valve. The P&F (Vienna, Austria)... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Post-Menopause Fat Deposition Accelerates Atherosclerosis
Hydrophilic Catheter Promotes Discrete Bladder Drainage
Image: Iodine supplementation is important for fetal development (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development

A new study warns that young women who adopt plant-based diets are at increased risk of having children born with impaired neurological conditions, due to poor iodine intake. Researchers at the University... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Reusable Mattress Warmer Treats Neonatal Hypothermia
Healthcare Ecosystem Unlocks Patient Monitoring Potential
Smart Robotic Orthosis Improves Knee Mobility
Image: The VitalOn Remote Patient Monitoring Solution (Photo courtesy of Essence SmartCare)

Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Advances Senior Care

A comprehensive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform helps safeguard active seniors and older adults living with chronic conditions. The Essence SmartCare (Herzliya, Israel) VitalOn connected platform... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market
Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need...
Image: Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business (Photo courtesy of Philips Healthcare)

Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business

Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany) is considering selling off its ultrasound business and has also received expressions of interest in the business. A recent report by Bloomberg has also revealed... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE