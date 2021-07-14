Miniature Spinal Fusion System Treats Chronic Back Pain

A minimally invasive screwless system provides spinal stability and fusion treatment of chronic back pain.The ZygoFix (Misgav, Israel) zLOCK Spinal Fusion System is a miniature 3D-printed implant that utilizes the spine's natural anatomy for spinal stability, rather than traditional external screw-based stabilization, the current gold-standard. The unique construct, which is made from rigid titanium, is inserted inside the joint and anchors into both bones to immobilize motion. It adjusts its shape during implantation to accommodate the challenging synovial joint anatomy and maintains its strength to resist applied loads. The implant does not protrude from the joint, thus reducing and even eliminating tissue agitation.The natural construction of the vertebrae provides spinal stability, eliminating the need to insert pedicle screws. The patented bendable features enable adjustment to specific joints' shapes during insertion, enabling the implant to withstand loads applied through the spine, while conforming to each patient's anatomy during implantation. The procedure also eliminates the risks associated with improperly placed pedicle screws, is less invasive (with two versus six incisions), simple to use, and suitable for outpatient implantation.“Our technology rethinks spinal stability. We leverage the natural anatomical structure of the spine and insert the zLOCK implant which locks the motion in the joint,” said Ofer Levy, CEO of ZygoFix. “Its unique ability to perform internal facet fixation with a minimally invasive procedure enables us to treat pathologies in a simple manner that were too complex and invasive to treat otherwise.”Disorders of the spine such as degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, and spinal canal stenosis may result in severe back and leg pain; depending on the severity of symptoms, spinal fusion surgery may be recommended. The standard fusion procedure typically involves placing pedicle screws and a short rod in the treated segment in order to form a solid bridge between adjacent vertebrae as a form of stabilization.