We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
12 Aug 2021 - 14 Aug 2021
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2021
16 Aug 2021 - 26 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
Hospitalar Digital Journey August
26 Aug 2021 - 29 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
WCO-IOF-ESCEO 2021 - World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases

Innovative Implantable Occluder Treats Isolated ASDs

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Jul 2021
Print article
Image: The reSept ASD Occluder (Photo courtesy of atHeart Medical)
Image: The reSept ASD Occluder (Photo courtesy of atHeart Medical)
A new atrial septal defect (ASD) occluder aims to establish a new standard of care for structural heart treatments.

The atHeart Medical (Baar, Switzerland) reSept ASD Occluder is a low-profile, metal-free, bioresorbable implant designed to reduce the risk of complications associated with long-term presence of metal in the heart. The occluder is made of bioresorbable filaments connecting two polyester fabric patches, which contain radiopaque markers. Delivered through a 12F sheath and over a standard guidewire, the device is fully deployed with the guidewire in place, providing the opportunity to reattach and reposition when necessary.

After endothelialization, the filaments slowly resorb, with complete resorption demonstrated in-vitro at 24 months. In addition, reSept has been designed to preserve future treatment options requiring surgery; the polyester fabric and the radiopaque markers remain, which may be useful for future transseptal procedure planning. Available in three sizes, the reSept ASD Occluder supports closure of defects of 4-22mm. The device is currently undergoing a prospective global multi-site clinical investigational device exemption (IDE) trial that will enroll up to 250 patients.

“The metal-free frame of the reSept ASD Occluder provides a low-profile that over time is replaced by the patient's tissue, leaving minimal implant behind and restoring a more natural septum when compared to current occluder devices,” said interventional cardiologist Saibal Kar, MD, of Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks, CA, USA), co-principal investigator of the IDE trial. “This provides a unique opportunity for physicians to effectively address ASDs while being mindful of our patient's potential need for subsequent transseptal procedures.”

An ASD is a congenital defect resulting from an abnormal formation of the septum that divides the upper chamber into a left and right atrium. This can result in blood flow between the two upper heart chambers through the ASD, forming a shunt. As a result, pressure in the lungs may build up, causing less oxygen in the blood. Symptoms can include difficulty breathing, frequent respiratory infections in children, palpitation, and shortness of breath with activity.

Related Links:
atHeart Medical


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Cardiac Output Monitor Improves CABG Outcomes
New Biopsy System Yields High-Quality Tissue Samples
Personal ECG Device Measures QTc Interval Prolongation
Image: Obesity offers a protective role in surgery patients (Photo courtesy of Megapixel)

Obesity Benefits Emergency General Surgery Patients

Obesity provides a protective effect to heavier patients undergoing emergency general surgery (EGS), according to a new study. For the study, researchers at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Protective Clothing Benefits Mental Health Care
Exoskeleton Glove Mimics User’s Grasp Movements
Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Advances Senior Care
Image: Thermal images of a venous leg ulcer that ultimately failed to heal (Photo courtesy of RMIT)

Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment

A new suggests that textural analysis of thermal images of venous leg ulcers (VLUs) can detect whether a wound will need extra management. Researchers at RMIT University (RMIT; Melbourne, Australia)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Prolifer...
Global AI-Based Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2028
Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2026
Image: BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of `One-Stick Hospital Stay` (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital Stay'

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) has taken a large step forward in transforming the patient experience through a vision of a "One-Stick Hospital Stay," building on its history... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE