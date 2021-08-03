Connected Surgical System Enhances Patient Outcomes

A vendor-neutral surgical system seamlessly connects to operating room (OR) equipment, balancing patient safety with operational efficiency.The Hill-Rom Holdings (Batesville, IN, USA) Helion Integrated Surgical System allows users to route, record, and share any video source from any vendor using any video standard, up to 4K with full three dimensional (3D) support. The user-centered design and intuitive interfaces and controls aid effective management of the surgical suite and flow of patient information. Flexible display and recording options including split views, simultaneous two-channel recording, and on-screen room controls that allow surgical teams to quickly customize and adjust preferences.Features include a 24” or 27” touchscreen interface; simple plug and play setup; multiple network communications options that include picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), hospital information systems (HIS), and electronic medical records (EMRs); high-bandwidth, ultra high definition (UHD) analog-to-4K video routing, with zero latency capable live video and imaging feeds; 8K streaming ready; CAT 7 or optic fiber connectivity; 24 input and 24 output channels; 12 RS232 ports for control of devices; and more.“The launch of the Helion System demonstrates our continued commitment to advancing Hillrom's connected care capabilities in the operating room,” said John Groetelaars, President and CEO of Hill-Rom. “Our intuitive and reliable Helion Integrated Surgical System will serve as the core of the operating room, enhancing OR efficiency and communications, and allowing care teams to focus on the patient and surgical procedure versus the complexity of their technology.”