Cryotherapy System Treats Superficial Bladder Cancer

A minimally invasive cryoablation system offers a novel approach for the treatment of non muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).The Vessi Medical (Misgav, Israel) minimally invasive cryotherapy solution is designed to provide a bladder-specific system that reduces the cost and eliminates complications associated with the current first-line treatment, transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT). The Vessi system consists of a standalone console and a disposable probe inserted transurethrally that directs a targeted cryogenic spray specifically designed to balance between the ideal cooling temperature and pressure needed for targeted cell destruction inside the bladder.“TURBT is an imprecise process that can result in healthy tissue being accidentally removed. It causes bleeding and sometimes perforation. Even worse, the scraping process can spread the cancer all over the place,” said Eyal Kochavi, CEO of Vessi Medical. “Vessi Medical’s cryotherapy is delivered as a spray, so physical contact with the bladder mucosa is minimized, while at the same time the risk of dispersing cancer cells through scraping is reduced.”“The cryo procedure demonstrated an immediate change in the three-dimensional structure of the tumor. The freezing of the lesion was easily noticeable and it froze completely in only a few seconds, with similar quick thawing,” said Professor Gilad Amiel, MD, of Rambam Healthcare Campus (Haifa, Israel), commenting on successful completion of the first-in-human case. “We performed two cycles of freezing and thawing, to ensure apoptosis and necrosis of the lesion. We look forward to being able to offer cryotherapy for bladder papillary lesions as an office procedure without anesthesia, in the future.”NMIBC is defined as a cancerous tumor on the surface of the inner lining of the bladder. Physical symptoms often include problems urinating, pain and blood in the urine, or sexual dysfunction; however, it may also affect mental health and lead to a significant decrease in quality of life.