Color Coded Plating Systems Ease Surgical Flow

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Sep 2021
Print article
A titanium plating system features color anodized parts for easy identification (Photo courtesy of Tyber Medical)
A titanium plating system features color anodized parts for easy identification (Photo courtesy of Tyber Medical)
A comprehensive anatomic plating system addresses skeletal trauma and deformity procedures to the extremities.

The Tyber Medical (Morristown, NJ, USA) fixation device portfolio includes over 73 different indication-specific anatomical plating families, including Mini-frag/Small Bone, Long Bone Fracture, and Ankle Fracture/Fusion plates. All components made of titanium feature color anodized sections for easy identification of sizing and alignment with corresponding color-coded instrumentation. The system was developed using a combination of CT scans, clinical data, cadaveric labs, and consultation with industry-leading orthopedic and podiatric surgeons.

The Mini-frag/Small Bone plates, which includes stainless steel and titanium standard and variable locking compression plates and screws of varying lengths, thicknesses, and configurations, addresses the stabilization of fractures, osteotomies, joint fusions, non-unions, and fusions of small bones and bone fragments in the hand, wrist, foot, and ankle. The foot and ankle plating line are used in the fixation of medium/large bones, multi-fragment containment, as well as reconstruction and revision surgeries.

The Long Bone Fracture plates consist of a straight, low-contact locking plate and a 1/3 locking tubular plate. These plates, which incorporate hybrid cortical/cancellous threads featuring both variable angle locking and standard non-locking screws, are intended for osteotomies and non-unions and the fixation of fractures of the clavicle, scapula, olecranon, humerus, radius, ulna, and fibula.

The Ankle Fracture/Fusion System addresses indications in ankle reconstruction mid-shaft and distal tibia/fibula fixation surgery, with a variety of locking plate types for various fibula and tibia positions. Indications for this system include fixation of fractures of the distal tibia, including ankle fractures, intra-, and extra-articular fractures, osteotomies, medial malleolar fractures, and non-unions of the metaphyseal and diaphyseal region of the distal fibula, and calcaneus; and In distal tibia/fibula long bones.

