Porous PEEK Implant Advances Posterior Spine Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Nov 2021
Image: The Cohere TLIF-O implant (Photo courtesy of NuVasive)
A porous polyetheretheketone (PEEK) implant designed for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) provides a surgical solution that accommodates a range of patient anatomies.

The NuVasive (San Diego, CA, USA) Cohere TLIF-O implant is an interbody device intended for use in interbody fusions in the thoracic spine (T1-T12), at the thoracolumbar junction (T12-L1), and in the lumbar spine (L1-S1) for treatment of symptomatic degenerative disk disease (DDD) or degenerative spondylolisthesis at one or two adjacent levels. A single-step insertion and rotation technique and a lordotic design feature in the oblique plane allow surgeons to maintain coronal alignment while restoring sagittal balance.

The implants are available in a variety sizes and lordotic angles to suit the individual pathology and anatomical conditions of the patient. The implant's proprietary porous PEEK surface technology generates stronger integration through bony in-growth and on-growth in comparison to smooth PEEK, which aids fusion and overall clinical outcomes. In addition, the radiolucent composition of porous PEEK enables clear radiographic visualization of the fusion site with a variety of different imaging modalities.

“NuVasive is focused on providing a comprehensive spine offering across all procedural segments to address some of the most challenging aspects of spine surgery. Porous PEEK is a clear differentiator for us in the market,” said Massimo Calafiore, chief commercial officer of NuVasive. “The company has a uniquely differentiated TLIF portfolio to support the most widely used posterior spine procedure, and we will continue to invest in outcome-driven innovation that drives the greatest impact for our surgeons, providers, and patients.”

“Porous PEEK combines the stiffness and radiolucency of PEEK with the enhanced osseo-integration of the porous technology, benefits not possible with prior devices,” said professor of orthopedic surgery Frank Phillips, MD, director of the Division of Spine Surgery at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, IL, USA). “The enhanced clinical outcomes possible with Cohere TLIF-O and the comprehensive surface technology options for posterior spine surgery now available are helping advance the standard of patient care.”

Interbody devices are designed to replace the intervertebral disc of the spine, enhancing stability in the region while the spine fuses. Over time, the packed bone graft material is gradually replaced by natural bone forming a solid piece. Fusion procedures typically use a posterior fixation device to the associated level, since the surgeons will implant interbody devices from an anterior approach and flip the patient over to implant a posterior pedicle screw device. This combination increases fusion success.

Related Links:
NuVasive


