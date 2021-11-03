Fujifilm Launches First FDA Cleared Dual-Channel Endoscope for Upper and Lower GI Applications

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation (Lexington, MA, USA) has launched the first dual-channel endoscope to be cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in both upper and lower gastrointestinal applications.

The new EI-740D/S dual-channel endoscope provides exceptional imaging quality and features dual channel diameters of 3.7mm and 3.2mm, enabling use of a range of endotherapy devices. Dual channels allow for a broad range of devices that enable a full array of capabilities needed to perform ESD, from marking to coagulation, to be used with the endoscope, including Fujifilm's ClutchCutter and FlushKnife. The control handle is modeled after Fujifilm's 700 series endoscopes which are designed to help enhance comfort without sacrificing control and to help reduce physician fatigue. The distal end portion of the EI-740D/S dual channel endoscope is engineered to support easy insertion and device visualization, while its 210° upward angulation and short bending portion deliver precise maneuverability, enabling observation and treatment of areas typically difficult to approach.

And like all Fujifilm 700 Series endoscopes, the EI-740D/S is equipped with Linked Color Imaging (LCI) and Blue Light Imaging (BLI) light mode options for enhanced detection and characterization of lesions and adenomas. The Fujifilm EI-740D/S is fully integrated with Fujifilm's ELUXEO Endoscopy System and ELUXEO Surgical System. The ELUXEO Surgical System features a 4K UHD and Full HD imaging platform empowering enhanced procedural workflow, enabling surgical suite space optimization, and supporting new American Board of Surgeons (ABS) requirements for endoscopy. The 3.2 mm instrument channel has an increased suction performance compared to the previous 2.8 mm instrument channel of the EG-530D dual channel gastroscope both with and without a device inserted into the channel. The newly designed water jet function which aids visualization for both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The target mucosa as well as the endotherapeutic device from the 3.2 mm instrument channel can be flushed during the procedure.

“The availability of the EI-740D/S significantly expands the capabilities of gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons across a wide range of therapeutic procedures,” said Taisuke Fujita, Vice President, Endoscopy, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “This latest innovation draws on Fujifilm’s legacy of medical imaging and optical technology expertise. We are proud that FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is continuing to deliver exciting, new advances to the field of minimally invasive diagnosis and surgery.”

