GEM S.r.l. Highlights Products for Minimal-Invasive Surgery at MEDICA 2021

GEM S.r.l. (Viareggio LU, Italy) highlighted its products for minimal-invasive surgery (MIS) at the MEDICA 2021 trade fair held in Düsseldorf, Germany from 15-18th November. MEDICA is the world's largest medical trade fair for medical technology, electromedical equipment, laboratory equipment, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals.

At this year’s MEDICA, GEM exhibited Glubran Tiss 2, a two component skin adhesive for fast wound closure (40-60 seconds) and prevention of infections. Glubran Tiss 2 comprises two monomers (NBCA+OCA) which give high tensile strength and improved elasticity, and polymerization temperature of 45°C that is lower than other skin adhesives (80-90°C). The product gives excellent cosmetic results, reducing trauma and inflammation even in patients with congenital coagulopathies. The fluidity of the product, ergonomic bottle and dedicated tip allow a controlled release of the glue even in difficult to treat areas.

Alongside Glubran Tiss 2, GEM exhibited its laparoscopic catheter for manual glue release. The disposable device allows Glubran 2 surgical glue to be applied drop by drop during laparoscopic surgery. The capillary section lumen catheter allows to control the application and to lay Glubran 2 surgical glue in a thin layer in laparoscopic surgery, whenever it is necessary to get haemostasis, adhesion, sealing and strengthen sutures.

