Novel Biomaterial Aids Post-Surgical Heart Reconstruction

An ultra-pure, collagen rich biological matrix assists pericardial repair and reconstruction and epicardial support and repair following cardiac surgery.The helios cardio (Westin, MA, USA) CardiaMend Pericardial and Epicardial reconstruction matrix is a porous acellular matrix derived from fetal bovine dermis (EBM), providing soft tissue reinforcement, repair, and reconstruction. The single-ply EBM matrix consists of a natural woven network of type III collagen fibers that provide a hospitable micro-environment for cardiac cells, which can recognize collagen fiber orientation, incorporated structural proteins, sequestered paracrine factors, pore size, and many other components.Progenitor cells and nutrients finding their way extracellular matrix (ECM) surrounding the matrix then differentiate into tissue-specific cells and structures. CardiaMend reconstruction EBM, which is not chemically crosslinked, is then gradually and naturally degraded and resorbed, replaced by the patient’s own cells, leaving behind a remodeled, functional tissue. CardiaMend is supplied terminally sterilized--via ethylene oxide vapor--and is available in a variety of sizes and thicknesses that can be trimmed by the physician to meet individual patient needs.“We are looking forward to providing cardiac surgeons with the strongest and most regenerative biologic implant available to date,” said Yiannis Monovoukas, PhD, CEO of Helios Cardio. “Our intention, however, is not to stop there, but to further extend the functionality of CardiaMend towards true cardiac tissue regeneration, and to achieve our ultimate goal of mending broken hearts.”The ECM is a collection of extracellular molecules that provides structural and biochemical support to the surrounding cells. It includes the interstitial matrix, composed of polysaccharide gels and fibrous proteins, and the basement membrane, which are sheet-like depositions on which various epithelial cells rest. Each type of connective tissue in animals has a different ECM; collagen fibers and bone mineral comprise the ECM of bone tissue; reticular fibers and ground substance comprise the ECM of loose connective tissue; and blood plasma is the ECM of blood.