We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
24 Jan 2022 - 27 Jan 2022
Arab Health 2022
06 Feb 2022 - 09 Feb 2022
Critical Care Congress 2022 - 51th Annual Meeting of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM).
16 Feb 2022 - 20 Feb 2022
28th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM)

Novel Biomaterial Aids Post-Surgical Heart Reconstruction

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Jan 2022
Print article
Image: The CardiaMend pericardial and epicardial reconstruction matrix (Photo courtesy of helios cardio)
Image: The CardiaMend pericardial and epicardial reconstruction matrix (Photo courtesy of helios cardio)
An ultra-pure, collagen rich biological matrix assists pericardial repair and reconstruction and epicardial support and repair following cardiac surgery.

The helios cardio (Westin, MA, USA) CardiaMend Pericardial and Epicardial reconstruction matrix is a porous acellular matrix derived from fetal bovine dermis (EBM), providing soft tissue reinforcement, repair, and reconstruction. The single-ply EBM matrix consists of a natural woven network of type III collagen fibers that provide a hospitable micro-environment for cardiac cells, which can recognize collagen fiber orientation, incorporated structural proteins, sequestered paracrine factors, pore size, and many other components.

Progenitor cells and nutrients finding their way extracellular matrix (ECM) surrounding the matrix then differentiate into tissue-specific cells and structures. CardiaMend reconstruction EBM, which is not chemically crosslinked, is then gradually and naturally degraded and resorbed, replaced by the patient’s own cells, leaving behind a remodeled, functional tissue. CardiaMend is supplied terminally sterilized--via ethylene oxide vapor--and is available in a variety of sizes and thicknesses that can be trimmed by the physician to meet individual patient needs.

“We are looking forward to providing cardiac surgeons with the strongest and most regenerative biologic implant available to date,” said Yiannis Monovoukas, PhD, CEO of Helios Cardio. “Our intention, however, is not to stop there, but to further extend the functionality of CardiaMend towards true cardiac tissue regeneration, and to achieve our ultimate goal of mending broken hearts.”

The ECM is a collection of extracellular molecules that provides structural and biochemical support to the surrounding cells. It includes the interstitial matrix, composed of polysaccharide gels and fibrous proteins, and the basement membrane, which are sheet-like depositions on which various epithelial cells rest. Each type of connective tissue in animals has a different ECM; collagen fibers and bone mineral comprise the ECM of bone tissue; reticular fibers and ground substance comprise the ECM of loose connective tissue; and blood plasma is the ECM of blood.

Related Links:
helios cardio


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Advanced Patient Monitors Enhance Infection Control
Novel Nuclear Imaging Probe Rapidly Assesses Treatment Response in Gastric Cancer...
Ventricular Dysfunction Algorithm Predicts Cardiac Surgery Survival
Image: Smart surgical sutures with an attached electronic RFID monitoring module (Photo courtesy of NUS)

Bioelectronic Sutures Monitor Deep Surgical Wounds

Battery-free, wireless smart sutures can promote healing and monitor wound integrity, gastric leakage, and tissue micro-motion at the same time, claims a new study. Developed at National University... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Midwife-Led Vaginal Births as Safe as Physician-Led Ones
Machine Learning Improves Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction
Image: Endometrial scratching as an adjunct to IVF appears ineffectual (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular

A new survey finds that one-third of fertility specialists still offer endometrial scratching as an adjunct to in vitro fertilization (IVF), despite lack of evidence that it increases conception rates.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Home-Based System Relieves Cirrhosis Refractory Ascites
Iron Reduces Heart Attacks in Hemodialysis Patients
Cooling Cap Helps Chemotherapy Patients Preserve Their Hair
Image: The TAP2 Health Watch (Photo courtesy of AnyCARE)

Health Monitor Smartwatch Shares Vital Signs Online

A new smartwatch enables users to share their health data and send medical alerts and emergency messages to family and caregivers. The AnyCARE (Irvine, CA, USA) TAP2 Health Watch measures body temperature,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
ICU Medical Completes Acquisition of Smiths Medical to Create Leading Infusion T...
Global Hybrid Operating Room (OR) Market to Surpass USD 2.3 Billion in 2028
Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom to Create USD 15 Billion Global Medtech ...
Illustration

J&J Medical Devices Companies Partners with Microsoft to Further Enable its Digital Surgery Solutions

The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC; New Brunswick, NJ, USA) will collaborate with Microsoft (Redmond, Wash., USA) to further enable and expand JJMDC’s secure and compliant digital... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE