Study to Improve Integration of Small-Diameter Tissue-Engineered Vascular Grafts into Body

A collaborative effort by researchers seeks to improve the long-term functionality of small-diameter tissue-engineered vascular grafts.

A multidisciplinary research team from the University of Pittsburgh’s Swanson School of Engineering (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) that seeks to improve long-term graft functionality has received a USD 2.6 million award from the National Institutes of Health for their work. A graft can be a life-saving device for coronary heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death for both men and women. However, at small diameters - such as the coronary artery in the heart - long-term graft failure rates are often higher than 40%. A major cause of graft failure in coronary artery bypass surgery is compliance mismatch between the graft and the native vessel, which can lead to an accumulation of cells and blockages.

The research team uses computational tools to develop tissue-engineered vascular grafts (TEVGs) that are fine-tuned to match the implanted target; however, this development only addresses one of the challenges associated with these devices. TEVGs are often rejected by the body because they do not resemble a native artery, which is the obstacle the research team will tackle in this project. To help the graft through this process, the researchers will use controlled drug delivery.

The team will study the pace of remodeling to determine when to modify the amount of growth factor from low to high concentrations. Eventually, the entire graft will need to be replaced with native extracellular matrix (ECM), which is a network of materials that provides essential structural support and also initiates biochemical and biomechanical cues for functional tissue development. Keeping the ECM stable is key to the process because complications with this component can lead to graft failure. If this study is successful, the group hopes to conduct clinical trials in humans.

“The goal of this project is not to make a compliance-matched vascular graft; we have already done that,” said Jonathan Vande Geest, professor of bioengineering at Pitt and lead researcher on the project. “We are aiming to make a fully biodegradable small-diameter tissue-engineered vascular graft (TEVG) and keep it compliance-matched as it degrades and remodels.”

“The attractive part of a biodegradable graft is that you are allowing the host to direct the remodeling process,” added Vande Geest. “We will optimize the TEVG before it is implanted, but we want the host to integrate and remodel it and, as such, improve its long term functional performance.”

