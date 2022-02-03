ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Single-Use Sensor Strip Similar to Hand-Held Glucometer Detects Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks
- Saline as Effective as Balanced Electrolyte Solutions in the ICU
- Abbott Displays Its Life-Changing POC Tests and Diagnostic Tools at MEDLAB Middle East
- LumiraDx Presents Its Next-Generation POC Diagnostics Platform at MEDLAB Middle East
- Implantable Bluetooth Pacemaker Streamlines Remote Monitoring
- First Procedure Conducted in Europe with Medtronic’s Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery System
- Ingestible X-Ray Capsule Could Address Issues in Preventive Screenings for Colonoscopies
- New MRI-Guided Therapy Navigates Magnetic Seed Through Brain to Heat and Destroy Tumors
- Study to Improve Integration of Small-Diameter Tissue-Engineered Vascular Grafts into Body
- New Exofin Precision Pen Wound Closure Medical Device Receives FDA Clearance
- AI-Powered Smart Stethoscope Can Screen for Heart Failure During Physical Exams
- Medical Drain Carrier Reduces Hospital Readmissions
- AI Predicts Cardiovascular Disease Before Patient Becomes Aware of Underlying Condition
- Sensory Saturator Minimize Needle Injection Pain
- Health Monitor Smartwatch Shares Vital Signs Online
- IBM Sells Watson Health Assets to Focus on Platform-Based Hybrid Cloud and AI Strategy
- J&J Medical Devices Companies Partners with Microsoft to Further Enable its Digital Surgery Solutions
- ICU Medical Completes Acquisition of Smiths Medical to Create Leading Infusion Therapy Company
- Global Hybrid Operating Room (OR) Market to Surpass USD 2.3 Billion in 2028
- Baxter Completes Acquisition of Hillrom to Create USD 15 Billion Global Medtech Leader
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Machine Learning-Enabled COVID-19 Prognostic Tool Supports Clinical Decision-Making for Emergency Department Discharge
- Lung Ultrasound as Good as Chest X-Ray for COVID-19 Diagnosis and Management
- Early Blood Testing for Viral Measurement During Initial Diagnosis Can Predict Long COVID
- Pfizer’s Novel COVID-19 Oral Treatment Demonstrates In Vitro Efficacy Against Omicron Variant
- Machine Learning Model Uses Blood Tests to Predict Survival of Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients
- Mindray Showcases Its Latest Innovations in Medical Imaging and Peri-Operative Care at Arab Health 2022
- Masimo Showcases Its Latest Non-Invasive Monitoring and Automation Solutions at Arab Health 2022
- GE Healthcare Demonstrates Intelligently Efficient Medical Imaging and Anesthesia Solutions at Arab Health 2022
- Dräger Displays Connected Medical Devices and System Solutions for Hospitals at Arab Health 2022
- MGI Tech Demonstrates Its MGIUS-R3 Robotic Ultrasound System at Arab Health 2022