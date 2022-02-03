We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Feb 2022 - 09 Feb 2022
Critical Care Congress 2022 - 51th Annual Meeting of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM).
16 Feb 2022 - 20 Feb 2022
28th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM)
24 Feb 2022 - 27 Feb 2022
WCN 2022 – World Congress of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN)

Surgical Fixation of Broken Wrists No Better Than Casting

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Feb 2022
Print article
Image: Plaster casts offer good resolution of wrist fractures (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Image: Plaster casts offer good resolution of wrist fractures (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Using metal K-wires to stabilize fractures of the distal radius is not superior to a traditional molded plaster cast, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Oxford (United Kingdom), John Radcliffe Hospital (Oxford, UK), the University of Leicester (United Kingdom), and other institutions conducted a study in 36 hospitals in the UK National Health Service (NHS) involving 500 adult patients with a dorsally displaced fracture of the distal radius to assess wrist function, quality of life, and subsequent complications. The patients were treated with either a molded plaster cast (255 patients) or surgical fixation with K-wires (245 patients).

Mean age of participants was 60 years, and 83% were women. The results indicated no statistically significant difference in patient rated wrist evaluation (PRWE) score was seen at 12 months, or at earlier time points. In the plaster cast group, 13% required surgical fixation for loss of fracture position in the first six weeks, compared with only one revision surgery in the K-wire group. Other complications were rare, with no evidence of a difference between the two groups. The study was published on January 19, 2022, in The BMJ.

“Surgical fixation with K-wires did not provide better wrist function at 12 months compared with a molded cast, indicating that a cast is an acceptable first line treatment following manipulation of dorsally displaced fracture of the distal radius,” concluded lead author professor of orthopedic trauma Matthew Costa, MD, and colleagues. “However, careful follow-up is needed as one in eight patients treated with a cast required subsequent surgical intervention, as the fracture reduction could not be maintained.”

Distal radius fractures occur when the section of the radius bone closest to the wrist is broken; the wrist may also be deformed, and the ulna may also be broken. Diagnosis is generally suspected based on symptoms and confirmed with X-rays. Treatment is with casting for six weeks or surgery, generally indicated if the joint surface does not line up, the radius is overly short, or the joint surface of the radius is tilted more than 10% backwards.

Related Links:
University of Oxford
John Radcliffe Hospital
University of Leicester



Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Single-Use Sensor Strip Similar to Hand-Held Glucometer Detects Cerebrospinal Fluid...
Saline as Effective as Balanced Electrolyte Solutions in the ICU
Abbott Displays Its Life-Changing POC Tests and Diagnostic Tools at MEDLAB Middle...
Illustration

Advanced AI Systems Could Assist Anesthesiologists in Operating Room

A new deep learning algorithm trained to optimize doses of propofol to maintain unconsciousness during general anesthesia could augment patient monitoring. A new study by researchers at MIT (Cambridge,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
AI-Powered Smart Stethoscope Can Screen for Heart Failure During Physical Exams
Medical Drain Carrier Reduces Hospital Readmissions
AI Predicts Cardiovascular Disease Before Patient Becomes Aware of Underlying Co...
Image: Professor Bo Håkansson undergoes VEMP testing using the B250 (Photo courtesy of Johan Bodell / Chalmers University of Technology)

Vibration Technology Improves Diagnosis of Dizziness

A novel vibration device allows vestibular evoked myogenic potentials (VEMP) tests to be performed at lower frequencies and volume levels. Developed at Chalmers University of Technology (Göteborg,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
IBM Sells Watson Health Assets to Focus on Platform-Based Hybrid Cloud and AI St...
J&J Medical Devices Companies Partners with Microsoft to Further Enable its Digital...
ICU Medical Completes Acquisition of Smiths Medical to Create Leading Infusion T...
Illustration

Global Hospital Information Systems Market to Be Driven by Rapid Technological Enhancements

The global hospital information systems market is expected to be driven by rapid technological enhancements, along with initiatives by the government, private and public sector, rising healthcare cost... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE