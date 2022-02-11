We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
24 Feb 2022 - 27 Feb 2022
WCN 2022 – World Congress of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN)
24 Feb 2022 - 26 Feb 2022
Medical Japan 2022 Osaka – International Medical and Elderly Care Expo
27 Feb 2022 - 04 Mar 2022
SAR 2022 – Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Abdominal Radiology

Next-Gen Robot System Helps Surgeons Perform Total Knee Replacement Procedures with High Accuracy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Feb 2022
Print article
Image: TSolution One robot (Photo courtesy of THINK Surgical)
Image: TSolution One robot (Photo courtesy of THINK Surgical)

A new generation active robot helps surgeons perform total knee replacement procedures with high accuracy and supports a choice of knee implants from multiple manufacturers in its open implant library.

THINK Surgical (Fremont, CA, USA) is transforming total knee arthroplasty (TKA) with the FDA cleared TSolution One Total Knee Application. Fully automated bone preparation completed with accuracy and consistency can give surgeons new confidence that each personalized TKA procedure will be meticulously delivered according to plan. The TSolution One Total Knee Application combines two exclusive innovations to advance total joint replacement surgery. The system consists of TPLAN, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation and TCAT, an active robot.

The TPLAN 3D Planning Workstation is a computer system for preoperative planning with 3D modeling and simple point-and-click control. The pre-surgical planning begins when the TPLAN converts the CT scan of the patient’s joint into a three-dimensional surface model of the bone. The surgeon selects an appropriate implant and places it along the axes of the bone with the help of anatomical landmarks. The system has an open library of legally-marketed implants for the US and international markets. The surgeon can manipulate the implant to achieve optimal fit and alignment for the patient’s anatomy. TPLAN enables the surgeon to explore several surgical plan options without risk to the patient or expending valuable surgical time.

The TCAT computer-assisted tool uses the pre-operative plan created by the surgeon in the 3D Planning Workstation for preparation of the bone cavity and joint surface. The TCAT is staged in the OR, followed by patient positioning, surgical incision and fixation. Using the bone registration process, the surgeon uses a digitizer to collect points and locate the exact position of the patient’s anatomy for precise surgical implementation. Under direct control of the surgeon and using controlled, gentle pressure, TCAT prepares the bone with sub-millimeter dimensional accuracy as specified by the plan. The specialized bone cutters and other hardware have been developed for accurately preparing the bone to achieve optimal fit of the implant. If bone motion occurs, a Bone Motion Monitor stops the surgery. The registration system then allows the surgeon to quickly recover bone position and resume the surgery. The TCAT cuts cavities and planes the femoral and tibia surfaces for knee implants.

"Our active robot system helps surgeons perform total knee replacement procedures with unrivaled accuracy," said Stuart Simpson, CEO of THINK Surgical, Inc. "Just as important, the system incorporates an open implant library, which allows surgeons to choose the implant best suited for their patients from an array of companies."

Related Links:
THINK Surgical 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
10-Minute Sepsis Risk Test Could Change the Way Emergency Departments Recognize and...
Tiny Biosensor for Use in Brain Detects Biomarkers Tied to Traumatic Brain Injuries...
Advanced AI Systems Could Assist Anesthesiologists in Operating Room
Illustration

Study Proposes New Guidelines to Design Mechanical Ventilators That Can Work in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

A study has proposed essential new guidelines to design mechanical ventilators that can work in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The guidelines are based on the results of an original survey... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vibration Technology Improves Diagnosis of Dizziness
AI-Powered Smart Stethoscope Can Screen for Heart Failure During Physical Exams
Medical Drain Carrier Reduces Hospital Readmissions
Image: Micro-Needles Platform Enables Disease Diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Flexible Micro-Needles Platform Provides Quick, Continuous, and Pain-Free Disease Diagnosis

A new system based on smart micro-needles will enable continuous and real-time monitoring of people's medical conditions. The system developed by researchers at Technion - Israel Institute of Technology... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market to Reach USD 28.5 Billion by 2026...
Global Video Laryngoscope Market to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2028 Due to Multiple...
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market to Surpass USD 7.6 Billion in 2027 Due to ...
Image: Surgical robots market to hit USD 18 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Global Surgical Robots Market to Be Driven by Rising Adoption of Automated Minimally Invasive Surgery

The global surgical robots market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2030, driven primarily by the growing adoption of automated minimally invasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018

 

2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE