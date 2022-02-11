Next-Gen Robot System Helps Surgeons Perform Total Knee Replacement Procedures with High Accuracy

A new generation active robot helps surgeons perform total knee replacement procedures with high accuracy and supports a choice of knee implants from multiple manufacturers in its open implant library.

THINK Surgical (Fremont, CA, USA) is transforming total knee arthroplasty (TKA) with the FDA cleared TSolution One Total Knee Application. Fully automated bone preparation completed with accuracy and consistency can give surgeons new confidence that each personalized TKA procedure will be meticulously delivered according to plan. The TSolution One Total Knee Application combines two exclusive innovations to advance total joint replacement surgery. The system consists of TPLAN, a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation and TCAT, an active robot.

The TPLAN 3D Planning Workstation is a computer system for preoperative planning with 3D modeling and simple point-and-click control. The pre-surgical planning begins when the TPLAN converts the CT scan of the patient’s joint into a three-dimensional surface model of the bone. The surgeon selects an appropriate implant and places it along the axes of the bone with the help of anatomical landmarks. The system has an open library of legally-marketed implants for the US and international markets. The surgeon can manipulate the implant to achieve optimal fit and alignment for the patient’s anatomy. TPLAN enables the surgeon to explore several surgical plan options without risk to the patient or expending valuable surgical time.

The TCAT computer-assisted tool uses the pre-operative plan created by the surgeon in the 3D Planning Workstation for preparation of the bone cavity and joint surface. The TCAT is staged in the OR, followed by patient positioning, surgical incision and fixation. Using the bone registration process, the surgeon uses a digitizer to collect points and locate the exact position of the patient’s anatomy for precise surgical implementation. Under direct control of the surgeon and using controlled, gentle pressure, TCAT prepares the bone with sub-millimeter dimensional accuracy as specified by the plan. The specialized bone cutters and other hardware have been developed for accurately preparing the bone to achieve optimal fit of the implant. If bone motion occurs, a Bone Motion Monitor stops the surgery. The registration system then allows the surgeon to quickly recover bone position and resume the surgery. The TCAT cuts cavities and planes the femoral and tibia surfaces for knee implants.

"Our active robot system helps surgeons perform total knee replacement procedures with unrivaled accuracy," said Stuart Simpson, CEO of THINK Surgical, Inc. "Just as important, the system incorporates an open implant library, which allows surgeons to choose the implant best suited for their patients from an array of companies."

