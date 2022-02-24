Breakthrough Hands-Free Robotic System Significantly Improves CT-Guided Percutaneous Procedures

A breakthrough hands-free robotic system significantly improves computed tomography (CT)-guided percutaneous procedures and addresses the limitations of traditional manual methods as well as other image-guided percutaneous intervention systems.

XACT Robotics (Caesarea, Israel) has received the 2021 North American Percutaneous Procedure System Technology Innovation Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for its XACT ACE Robotic System which can accurately reach the required anatomical targets, improve clinical workflow efficiency, and support use in different service sites. The system improves the accuracy, consistency, and efficiency of CT-guided percutaneous procedures, which has the potential to support shorter recovery times and improve patient health outcomes.

XACT ACE Robotic System combines precise robotic insertion and non-linear steering with advanced image-based planning and real-time monitoring to deliver various instruments to selected targets during CT-guided percutaneous procedures. The system consists of a tablet-sized robot and a console. The console enables interventional radiologists to assess real-time patient CT images and plan the procedure, including selecting the target, the entry and checkpoints (if necessary), and monitoring instrument advancements. The robot is placed on the patient's body after confirmation of the procedure's trajectory and the robot then inserts the instruments and steers them to the target site using its five degrees of freedom.

The system uses advanced algorithms to achieve remarkable non-linear steering capabilities, enabling it to accurately access even hard-to-reach specified anatomical target inside the patient's body. The system compensates for target location changes due to patient's breathing or movement without the need for manual instrument adjustments. This results in unparalleled accuracy of less than 1.7mm average tip to target (validated in more than 200 pre-clinical and clinical cases), enabling earlier interventions, access to smaller targets, and reduced watchful waiting. It reaches the site quickly (less than 8.5 minutes) with a single insertion to target. It significantly reduces the need for frequent instrument reinsertion, leading to more predictable and consistent procedure times and overall procedure efficiency. Additionally, it reduces physical strain and minimizes radiation exposure and associated health risks for interventional radiologists and other support staff. It also delivers instruments to the target site in a precise timeframe and on the first attempt, allowing physicians to better plan operative suite time.

"XACT ACE Robotic System's small footprint and mobility allows for efficient set up for use within minutes and does not require a dedicated specialized space, preventing disruption of clinical workflow. This also allows easy transportation across multiple procedure rooms and locations outside the CT suite," explained Neeraj Nitin Jadhav, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Since the system manages the technical aspects of instrument insertion and steering, even other health professionals - physician assistants and nurse practitioners can perform the procedures regardless of their experience level. This maximizes efficiencies."

