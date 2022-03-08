Special Surgical Microscope Sees Through Blood to Distinguish Bacterially Infested Tissue, Bone, Nerves and Soft Tissue

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- First-Ever Combined Temperature and Flow Sensor Ideal for Applications Requiring Real-Time Sensing In Respiratory Devices
- Innovative Technology Minimizes Need for Invasive Mechanical Ventilation
- Deep-Learning Technique Predicts Clinical Treatment Outcomes
- First AI-Powered Cerebral Aneurysm Detection Solution Creates Significant Financial Benefits for Hospital Systems
- Werfen’s GEM Premier ChemSTAT Analyzer Delivers Rapid, Lab-Quality BMP Results at POC in Hospital Emergency Departments
- CT as Accurate as Angiography in Detecting Coronary Artery Disease Non-Invasively
- Smallest Posterior Spinal Fixation Implant Could Be a Game Changer for Spine Surgery
- First Fully Implantable, AI-Driven Electro-Physiological Cardiac Assistance Device to Revolutionize Heart Failure Treatment
- Wireless Pump Could Prevent Surgical Complications in People Born With Serious Heart Defects
- Next Generation Bone Graft Delivery System Resolves Unique Challenges of Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery
- Wearable, Wireless EEG Monitoring Platform Allows Neurologists to Monitor for Seizures at Any Time from Any Where
- World’s First Credit-Card-Sized Personal ECG Delivers Medical-Grade, Single-Lead ECG in 30 Seconds
- Self-Learning Algorithm Identifies Early Vascular Disease by Scanning High-Resolution Color Photos of the Eye
- Flexible Micro-Needles Platform Provides Quick, Continuous, and Pain-Free Disease Diagnosis
- Vibration Technology Improves Diagnosis of Dizziness
- ICU Medical’s Acquisition of Smiths Medical Could Create New Powerhouse in Infusion, Says Signify Research
- Registration Opens for International Hospital Federation’s 45th World Hospital Congress
- Global Surgical Devices Market to Be Driven by Increased Applications in Urology and Gynecology Surgery
- Global Bronchoscopes Market to Surpass USD 27 Billion by 2026 due to Rising Incidences of Respiratory Diseases
- Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market to Be Driven by Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- New Light on Molecular Factors Related to SARS-CoV-2 Variants Could Improve COVID-19 Management
- CT Imaging Study Confirms COVID-19 Less Severe in Fully Vaccinated Patients
- Hyperpolarized Xenon MRI Scans Detect Abnormalities in Lungs of Long COVID Patients
- Scoring System Helps Predict Stroke Risk for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- Groundbreaking AI-Driven Sepsis Diagnosis Technology Could Guide Personalized Treatment for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- Mindray Showcases Its Latest Innovations in Medical Imaging and Peri-Operative Care at Arab Health 2022
- Masimo Showcases Its Latest Non-Invasive Monitoring and Automation Solutions at Arab Health 2022
- GE Healthcare Demonstrates Intelligently Efficient Medical Imaging and Anesthesia Solutions at Arab Health 2022
- Dräger Displays Connected Medical Devices and System Solutions for Hospitals at Arab Health 2022
- MGI Tech Demonstrates Its MGIUS-R3 Robotic Ultrasound System at Arab Health 2022