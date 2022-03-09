First of Its Kind Spinal Implant Directly Matches Patient’s Bone Density and Quality for Personalized Spine Surgery

A new line of cervical cages for anterior cervical discectomy with fusion procedures are the first in the world to match a patient’s bone density and quality to a personalized implant, thus improving spinal surgery outcomes.

Aurora Spine Corporation’s (Carlsbad, CA, USA) DEXA-C cervical interbody system is the first of its kind in the world based upon a patient's bone density. Aurora's patented DEXA technology creates a series of implants manufactured with varying densities to match a patient's bone density and DEXA T-Score. DEXA-C cervical interbody system is also the first color-coded implant on the marketplace and will help doctors match against the color-coding of a DEXA score, which indicates a patient's bone density. By comparing and using a product that matches a patient's bone density, the technology should promote quicker bone growth and employ superior fixation.

According to recently published research article demonstrating the need for novel spinal implants, a confluence has emerged between the rising prevalence of degenerative spinal disease and osteoporosis with an increasingly aging population globally. Fusion of the anterior spinal column remains the mainstay surgical intervention for many spinal degenerative disorders. However, decreased vertebral bone mineral density (BMD), quantitatively measured by traditional DEXA scanners or portable, R.E.M.S. Technology (Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry) based bone densitometry scanner, complicates treatment with surgical interbody fusion as weak underlying bone stock increases the risk of post-operative implant-related adverse events, including cage subsidence.

There is a necessity for developing cages with advanced structural designs that incorporate bioengineering and architectural principles to tailor the interbody fusion device directly to the patient's BMD status. Specifically, lattice-designed cages that mimic the web-like structure of native cancellous bone have demonstrated excellent resistance to post-operative subsidence. Aurora Spine’s DEXA-C spinal interbody implant designed intentionally to simulate the lattice structure of human cancellous bone, with a similar modulus of elasticity, and specialized to match a patient's bone status across the BMD continuum. The implant incorporates an open pore design where the degree of pore compactness directly corresponds to the patient's DXA-defined BMD status, including patients with osteoporosis. Aurora Spine has announced that it has completed the world’s first DEXA-C implantation where the implant density was directly matched with the patient’s bone quality.

“It's a significant milestone for Aurora to announce the completion of the world’s first surgical implantations of the DEXA-C patient-bone-density matched interbody devices,” said Trent Northcutt, CEO and President at Aurora Spine. “The DEXA-C implants, a line of cervical cages for anterior cervical discectomy with fusion (ACDF) procedures, are the first of its kind in the world by offering an implant based upon a patient's bone density. It is also the first color-coded implant on the marketplace and will help doctors match against the color-coding of a DEXA score.”

“Aurora’s DEXA Technology includes X-ray readable Density Markers that can visually confirm if low, medium or high-density devices were implanted in a particular patient. We think that for the first time, patients worldwide will benefit when they are able to receive fusion implants that match their own bone,” added Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer of Aurora Spine.

“The DEXA-C implant from Aurora Spine ushers in a new era of personalized spine surgery. This customization prevents implant subsidence and accelerates fusion even in healthy individuals. This will expand access to spine surgery for older patients who were previously excluded by poor bone quality," said Dr. Sebastian Koga, Neurosurgeon at Koga Neurosurgery.

“These initial surgeries confirmed my belief about the support provided by the Echolight bone scanner before the operation, and the software generated instant report. Based on the report we can select the appropriate density implant from the DEXA-C range. For the first time we can use a hand-held ultrasound probe to scan a patient’s bone density and choose the best spinal implant matching to their bone quality. Aurora Spine has developed the DEXA family of implants which mimic the natural bone of patients with osteopenia and osteoporosis. Aurora’s DEXA Platform, supported by Echolight, is likely to have significant advantages by providing cervical fusion candidates with a one-stop shop for patient matched implants based on quick and accurate real-time bone quality analysis with immediately available accurate T-score reports minutes before surgery.”

Related Links:

Aurora Spine Corporation