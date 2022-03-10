First of Its Kind 3D Printed Cervical Anchor Minimizes Surgical Access When Treating Cervical Spine

Traditional fixation screws for surgical scenarios make screw angulation challenging due to interfering patient anatomy, commonly seen when the patient's chin or sternum may limit access to certain levels of the cervical spine. Now, a unique technology provides a new way to minimize surgical access when treating the cervical spine and improve surgical workflow.

CoreLink Fusation anchors from CoreLink, LLC (St. Louis, MO, USA) are the first additively manufactured porous anchors designed for robust fixation and bony attachment in challenging anterior cervical fusions, making them an ideal alternative to traditional fixation screws. Designed for both fusion and fixation of interbody devices in the cervical spine, the device is part of the F3D-C2 Cervical Stand-alone Fusion System, which accommodates screws or anchors for maximum surgical versatility.

The Fusation anchors to the F3D-C2 Cervical Stand-alone Fusion System which provides an integrated, zero-step anti-back-out locking tab and now offers these porous anchors in addition to screws, following 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The F3D-C2 Cervical Stand-alone System incorporates patented Mimetic Metal technology, designed to emulate natural bone with directional lattice architecture and trabecular pores. In-vitro studies have demonstrated Mimetic Metal has increased osteoblast activity in comparison to machined solid titanium, PEEK, and HA-PEEK, while in-vivo studies have demonstrated bony in-growth and on-growth in cortical and cancellous bone.

"This unique technology gives our customers a new way to minimize surgical access when treating the cervical spine and improve their surgical workflow," said Jay Bartling, CEO of CoreLink. "It was a challenging design process, but with our world-class engineering and advanced knowledge of additive manufacturing, we succeeded. This is another step in our strategy to bring more devices that can provide simultaneous fusion and fixation to market."

Related Links:

CoreLink, LLC