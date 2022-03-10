We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

12 Mar 2022 - 16 Mar 2022
AIUM 2022 – Annual Meeting of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine
14 Mar 2022 - 18 Mar 2022
HIMSS 2022 - Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society
15 Mar 2022 - 18 Mar 2022
EMIM 2022 - 17th European Molecular Imaging Meeting

First of Its Kind 3D Printed Cervical Anchor Minimizes Surgical Access When Treating Cervical Spine

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Mar 2022
Image: The CoreLink Fusation is part of the F3D-C2 Cervical Stand-alone Fusion System (Photo courtesy of CoreLink, LLC)
Image: The CoreLink Fusation is part of the F3D-C2 Cervical Stand-alone Fusion System (Photo courtesy of CoreLink, LLC)

Traditional fixation screws for surgical scenarios make screw angulation challenging due to interfering patient anatomy, commonly seen when the patient's chin or sternum may limit access to certain levels of the cervical spine. Now, a unique technology provides a new way to minimize surgical access when treating the cervical spine and improve surgical workflow.

CoreLink Fusation anchors from CoreLink, LLC (St. Louis, MO, USA) are the first additively manufactured porous anchors designed for robust fixation and bony attachment in challenging anterior cervical fusions, making them an ideal alternative to traditional fixation screws. Designed for both fusion and fixation of interbody devices in the cervical spine, the device is part of the F3D-C2 Cervical Stand-alone Fusion System, which accommodates screws or anchors for maximum surgical versatility.

The Fusation anchors to the F3D-C2 Cervical Stand-alone Fusion System which provides an integrated, zero-step anti-back-out locking tab and now offers these porous anchors in addition to screws, following 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The F3D-C2 Cervical Stand-alone System incorporates patented Mimetic Metal technology, designed to emulate natural bone with directional lattice architecture and trabecular pores. In-vitro studies have demonstrated Mimetic Metal has increased osteoblast activity in comparison to machined solid titanium, PEEK, and HA-PEEK, while in-vivo studies have demonstrated bony in-growth and on-growth in cortical and cancellous bone.

"This unique technology gives our customers a new way to minimize surgical access when treating the cervical spine and improve their surgical workflow," said Jay Bartling, CEO of CoreLink. "It was a challenging design process, but with our world-class engineering and advanced knowledge of additive manufacturing, we succeeded. This is another step in our strategy to bring more devices that can provide simultaneous fusion and fixation to market."

CoreLink, LLC 


