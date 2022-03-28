We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Adjustable Implant System Improves Heart Structure and Heart-Lung Function

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Mar 2022
Image: A first of its kind system of stents allows for adjustment of blood flow (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Cardiovascular diseases are the world's leading cause of death, with more than three-quarters of these deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Now, the first and only minimally invasive adjustable heart-lung system brings affordability, accessibility, and the potential to save millions of lives in the developed and developing world.

The HeartPoint Implant System (HPIS) from HeartPoint Global (Tel Aviv, Israel) is a first-of-its-kind patented, adjustable system which focuses on treating devastating left heart diseases, congestive heart failure, and structural pulmonary hypertension. In pre-clinical trials, long-term data has proved that the HPIS caused a significant restriction to blood flow and effectively maintained the reduced pressure gradient over the five-month period of the study. Data proving that even a major reduction in the pressure gradient did not result in thrombus, blockages, or negative biological responses. The results of this pre-clinical trial for the HPIS go against the mainstream theory that reduction of the diameter in highly pressurized vessels to the extent reduced in the study would most likely result in thrombus formation and/or implant occlusion.

Further exploring the unique placements of the HPIS, the newest trial also proved that the system could navigate the most torturous curves in vivo, deliver successful deployments, and accomplish stent recapture. Previous successful pre-clinical tests of the implant system studied the direct placement of the device in the main pulmonary artery and the arterial branches and allowed for the adjustment of blood flow in the heart lung system. The pre-clinical trial follows HeartPoint Global's announcement of the successful exploration of the HPIS in the arterial branches that was announced in January. The innovative placement resulted in a septum shift and a reaction in the tricuspid valve, indicating that left heart diseases can also be treated with a Heartpoint Global intervention in the arterial branches.

"Providing a treatment for cardiovascular diseases that is both minimally invasive, adjustable at any time, and affordable is of paramount importance," said Seth Bogner, Chairman & CEO of HeartPoint Global. "Throughout the pre-clinical testing process, our groundbreaking technology has demonstrated the ability to significantly improve the structure of the heart and the function of the heart-lung system. We are encouraged by the positive results we have seen thus far and look forward to starting our clinical trials imminently."

